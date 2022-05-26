2 kids, 1 adult hospitalized in North Carolina school bus crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus with 23 Forest Pines Elementary School students aboard was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday morning, town officials confirmed.

The crash took place at about 9 a.m. when a Chevy Traverse failed to stop at a red light and hit the bus, a Wake Forest spokesperson said.

Seven ambulances responded to the crash site, with 11 people treated on the scene. The bus driver and two children were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson.

Fifth-grader Ryan Brown said emergency officials moved quickly to make sure everyone on the bus was OK.

One parent said her son hit his head on the window, but he was fine and was more upset about missing field day.

All lanes along northbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 were closed immediately after the crash and had reopened.

The driver of the Traverse has been charged with failure to stop at a red light and another bus was called to pick up the students and transport them to Forest Pines Elementary, town officials said.

