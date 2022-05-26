ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dead at 67

By Julius Young
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Liotta, widely known for his role as Henry Hill in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film "Goodfellas," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 67. Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters." According to TMZ, foul...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

