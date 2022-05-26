Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say.

Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today.

Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn of a home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say he later died at the hospital.

Witnesses detained Miner at the scene.

His bond is set at $1 million.