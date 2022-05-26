ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NY

Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZbF4_0frIuYN900

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say.

Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today.

Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn of a home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say he later died at the hospital.

Witnesses detained Miner at the scene.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two injured in rear-end crash in mall parking lot in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — A driver and passenger were injured when a vehicle was rear-ended at Sangertown Mall, near Route 5, Saturday. New Hartford Police said patrols responded two a two-vehicle crash at 1:23 p.m. An investigation revealed that Brian Labelle, 39, of Utica, was driving a 2016 Dodge when he struck the rear of a 2015 Honda operated by Terralyn Williams, 83, of Barneveld.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. A victim was transported to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Police responded to 8 Hoffman Avenue on Sunday morning for a report of a stabbing. A male victim was located...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe assault under investigation (video)

MONROE – Police are calling an incident in the Village of Monroe late Saturday night an assault. Police Chief Darwin Guzman said no weapons were recovered at the scene and no shots were fired when they were called to 116 Forest Avenue. The people involved knew one another and...
MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WETM 18 News

Two dead after Elmira fatal house fire: EFD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a fire in the City of Elmira that broke out late Sunday night and is still under investigation, according to the Elmira Fire Department. Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:00 a.m. on May 30, 2022. According to the Elmira Fire Department, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a female who had been injured

On May 29, 2022 at 5:40pm, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a female who had been injured. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female had suffered from stab wounds, at which time she was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she later passed away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One reported killed in Warwick crash

WARWICK – A 58-year-old woman has been reported killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Warwick Turnpike and Bittersweet Way in Warwick Saturday evening, EMT personnel at the scene said. An ambulance transported the victim to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where a medical examiner...
WARWICK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

South Side Home Suffers Severe Damage, 5 People and 4 Animals Displaced

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Binghamton Fire Crews responded to a 2nd alarm house fire on Hotchkiss Street on the city's South side. Officials say that no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, however five people and four dogs were displaced from the home -- which suffered "severe damage" -- and are being taken care of by the Red Cross.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Woman dragged through parking lot during robbery, police say

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford police are asking for public help in an investigation that resulted in a woman being dragged through a parking lot during a robbery. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday evening, police say a woman had her items forcibly taken from her by a passenger in another vehicle in the Cliff's gas station parking lot on Genesee Street.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FL Radio Group

Active Shooter Threat Locks Down Southern Tier Mall

A Southern Tier shopping center was put into lock down Saturday evening for the report of an active shooter. State Police say they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads around 4:15p but determined there were no shots fired or any victims. The mall remained under lock down while State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department cleared the mall.
HORSEHEADS, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy