Georgia’s most gifted young musicians will compete in the esteemed Franklin Pond Chamber Music Competition on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 11 am at Spivey Hall, with the Awards Concert following at 4pm. Over 30 pre-college instrumentalists in various chamber ensembles will contend for cash prizes and the chance to perform alongside world-renowned professionals. Both events are free and open to the public.

MORROW, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO