ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen flips stolen vehicle in Edgehill following police chase

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKxW1_0frIt1XS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was hospitalized after police said he flipped a stolen vehicle after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon in Edgehill.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, two stolen vehicles, a Toyota 4Runner and Kia Soul, were located at a short-term rental that was burglarized on Archer Street just four days prior. Detectives then conducted surveillance on the vehicles and said they saw 18-year-old Christon Collins get into the 4Runner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMbJa_0frIt1XS00
Christon Collins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Suspect found asleep at wheel with AR-15, meth in Whites Creek

Officials then followed the vehicle and tried to pull Collins over, but said he sped off, driving through residential neighborhoods, school zones, and even a red light. Collins then reportedly hit two vehicles and flipped the car, then got out and ran about 200 yards before he was taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a loaded firearm in the passenger seat, and 10 grams of marijuana in his pocket as Collins was being arrested.

Mississippi man allegedly operates crime ring from Sumner County Jail, 2-year investigation reveals

MNPD said Collins was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for medical evaluation and was interviewed by detectives. Collins allegedly told authorities that he did not know the car was stolen, and that he had fled because he had marijuana with him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Police arrest sleeping man in running car with guns, drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested last week after police found him sleeping inside a running vehicle, with guns and drugs inside, at a gas station in Whites Creek. According to the arrest affidavit, Antazeus Braden was found sleeping in his car at a Shell station on Hickory Hills Blvd. on Wednesday, May 25. At his side was an AR-15 rifle and a Glock 19 was in his waistband. Officers said Braden wreaked of alchohol and his eyes were bloodshot. An open can of alcohol was in the car’s cupholder. The affidavit states Braden failed multiples field sobriety tests.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville News Hub

Authorities have identified a suspect in the May 11th murder of 20-year-old man in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, an arrest warrant has been issued charging 20-year-old James Marques Smith with criminal homicide. MNPD officials said that Smith is considered to be armed. Anyone seeing Smith or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The fatal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man killed in crash on Ewing Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Ewing Drive, Metro Police said. Police said Eric Knight, 43, was traveling east on Ewing Drive in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he left the roadway and struck bridge supports underneath Interstate 65 near Hillhurst Drive at 1:15 a.m. The SUV rolled several times. Knight, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Cars
WSMV

Man beats cleaning lady with broomstick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly striking a woman repeatedly with a broken broomstick in his apartment. According to the arrest affidavit, two residents at the apartment complex heard a woman yelling, “help me,” from another unit on May 24. The two men went to the unit and knocked on the door and said a man opened it while holding a woman by the shirt with his other hand. The woman ran out of the room and the men called the police, according to the affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Marijuana#Crime#Mnpd
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Eric Knight as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:15 a.m. on Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Drive underneath Interstate 65 [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
abc17news.com

Police: Repairman’s tools stolen while on job

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Thousands of dollars worth of tools from a work vehicle was stolen last week. The tools belonged to Sign Me Up LLC employee Scottie Turner; he relies on them every single day to do his job. Turner says he’s upset that at least $3,000 of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Today is anniversary of fatal plane crash into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna

Today is the anniversary of a plane crash into Percy Priest Lake that claimed seven lives. As the Memorial Day weekend kicked off the unofficial start of summer, boaters took an extra concern with them to the lake Saturday - and it's one that's hard to ignore. Gas prices at Nashville-area marinas are hovering around $6 dollars a gallon.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Firing Shots Into A Home

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Sunday morning for wanton endangerment in connection to a shooting on May 13th. Hopkinsville Police say on May 13th 21-year-old Ahree Carnes fired shots into a home that had seven people inside including young children. No one was injured but the cost...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

3 vehicles crash on 101st Parkway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Three vehicles, one of them a motorcycle, crashed on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Victory Road. The crash occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m., according to Clarksville Police. At 3:25 p.m., the eastbound lanes of 101st were shut down between Victory and Ringgold Road....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Reports of gunfire lead to arrest for methamphetamine

On the night of May 9, 2022 officers were dispatched to call in the Oak Hill Lane area of Carthage regarding a domestic dispute in which 3-5 shots may have been fired. Several officers responded to the call including Deputy Layne Silcox, who was originally dispatched and Detectives Steve Babcock, Detective Dusty Hailey and Sergeant Gregory.
CARTHAGE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy