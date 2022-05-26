Teen flips stolen vehicle in Edgehill following police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was hospitalized after police said he flipped a stolen vehicle after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon in Edgehill.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, two stolen vehicles, a Toyota 4Runner and Kia Soul, were located at a short-term rental that was burglarized on Archer Street just four days prior. Detectives then conducted surveillance on the vehicles and said they saw 18-year-old Christon Collins get into the 4Runner.

Christon Collins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials then followed the vehicle and tried to pull Collins over, but said he sped off, driving through residential neighborhoods, school zones, and even a red light. Collins then reportedly hit two vehicles and flipped the car, then got out and ran about 200 yards before he was taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a loaded firearm in the passenger seat, and 10 grams of marijuana in his pocket as Collins was being arrested.

MNPD said Collins was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for medical evaluation and was interviewed by detectives. Collins allegedly told authorities that he did not know the car was stolen, and that he had fled because he had marijuana with him.

