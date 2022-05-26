ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate death under investigation at Lee County Jail, foul play suspected

By Jolyn Hannah
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – – An inmate death at the Lee County Jail on May 25 is under investigation.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “conditions present at the time of the discovery of the inmate indicated that foul play was involved.”

Corrections officers at the jail were notified at 7:45 p.m. that an inmate was possibly in distress. Deputies responded to a cell that housed two inmate and discovered a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive, according to officials.

Deputies performed CPR on the man while awaiting the arrival of Emergency Transport Services and Lee County Jail medical staff.

Deputies were unable to revive the inmate.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones called in ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation division to investigate the death and the circumstance surrounding it.

Officials said a 34-year-old male inmate has been developed as a suspect.

