Manitowoc County, WI

Lakeshore Technical College Ag Students Take 1st at National Competition

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in the Professional Agricultural Students Club at Lakeshore Technical College fared well at spring national and state competitions. According to Club Advisor Craig Lallensack, approximately 300...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Over 1,000 People Enjoy UW Green Bay STEM Family Day

More than 1,200 participants visited the Brown County STEM Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay on April 30, 2022 to have fun, learn, explore and challenge themselves in a variety of STEM activities. Brown County, Einstein Project and UW-Green Bay partnered together with JBS USA colleagues and families to host this...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Seehafer Broadcasting Announces Fall High School Football Schedule

The broadcast schedule for the 2022 High School Football season has been announced by Seehafer Broadcasting. The highlight game for the Manitowoc Lincoln Shipbuilders will be Friday night, August 26th when Coach Greg Enz takes his squad on the S.S. Badger Carferry for a nonconference game with Mona Shores, Michigan near Muskegon.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Centre Presents Volunteer Awards

Capitol Civic Centre volunteers were honored this past week with dinner, catered by Late’s Barbeque, along with awards, door prizes, and fun. Norb Vogt was honored as the 2022-’23 Volunteer of the Year. Splitting his time as an usher and assisting in the Box Office, Vogt amassed 523...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Airport to Host Fly In and Swap Meet In Early June

The Manitowoc County Airport is offering an Open House of sorts on Saturday, June 4th. Brian Linger is the local Airport Manager, and he told us, “We will be having a fly-in/drive-in rummage sale. Whoever at the airport wants to open up their hangar and sell their items is welcome to do that. Whoever from the public wants to come and see that [is welcome].”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Memorial Day: A Veteran’s Perspective

The following was written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I am not a fan of Memorial Day. Not because I don’t want to honor those who died in service of our country, but rather because it seems that a majority of people forgot what the meaning of the holiday actually is.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hunter D. Vanroekel, 22, Manitowoc, possession of THC (2nd) on 4/19/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Thirty (30) days jail, imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds that defendant will benefit and society will not be harmed by expungement of record upon successful completion of probation, no dirty urine screens, no further law violations, ordinances and perform 20 hours of community service work.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

