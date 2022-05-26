Lakeshore Technical College Ag Students Take 1st at National Competition

Hunter D. Vanroekel, 22, Manitowoc, possession of THC (2nd) on 4/19/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Thirty (30) days jail, imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds that defendant will benefit and society will not be harmed by expungement of record upon successful completion of probation, no dirty urine screens, no further law violations, ordinances and perform 20 hours of community service work.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO