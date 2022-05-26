ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Worthy on Today's NBA Prospects: All They Do is Practice Threes, Lift Weights, Get Tattoos and Tweet

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

Dear readers, I am thrilled to present to you the latest entry to the "Retired players complain about today's NBA" rolodex, and it is a doozy. Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy appeared on Stoney & Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning and gave his opinion on the state of modern basketball. Specifically, Worthy was talking about how prepared he and UNC teammate Michael Jordan were coming out of college and how guys coming out of college now aren't anywhere near the finished products the 80s produced:

"Guys are coming to the NBA and they're not fundamentally sound. So all they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, and tweet, and go on social media. That's it. You don't have that sound player. You have an athletic player. That's what's happening to the game. It's a lot of iso and looking for mismatches."

It's almost too stereotypically cantankerous. Old man yells at cloud vibes. He even hit the final mark to complete the holy trinity of "things were better in my day" when he brought up Bill Russell right after the above quote. Hard to sound more codgy than Worthy does here.

Worthy is certainly right that players back in his day were more complete coming out of school because it was still very commonplace to stay in college for at least three seasons before entering the league. Nowadays one-and-dones rule the draft. But it remains unclear why Worthy thinks tattoos and lifting weights are bad.

