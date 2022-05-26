ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville PD refutes claims of school lockdown

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post made on the morning of May 26, the Fayetteville Police Department refuted the possibility of any school lockdowns occurring in the district today.

The post notes that the department was notified by the FBI of an anonymous tip concerning Gerald Acuff, 28, allegedly making statements sympathizing with mass shooters. The tip added that he has made “numerous statements and threats.”

Rogers School District with additional police presence

Fayetteville PD detectives located him and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“We have not identified any threats to school districts,” the post concludes.

Fayetteville Montessori school issued an alert to parents at 11:06 a.m. regarding a “precautionary lockdown” occurring from 10:25-11 a.m., adding that “your child is safe and the threat has been lifted.” A similar alert was also sent regarding a threat made “in the Springdale school district.”

UPDATE: The Huntsville School District posted that they are aware of the threats made, but “are unaware of any specific threats involving our school district and have been in coordination with school officials and are taking additional precautions in case there are any further security concerns.”

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

