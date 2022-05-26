Danbury Fair carnival is back and runs through June 12
By Andrew DaRosa
NewsTimes
4 days ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Memorial Day weekend is coming up and Danbury residents know what that means: the return of the Danbury Fair carnival. The yearly carnival stationed outside the Danbury Fair Mall begins today, and...
NEW MILFORD — Matt Beenen, owner of BuiltRight Industries, said he and his team are always coming up with new inventions. One of them is a bedside rack system, which, he said, his mother describes to her friends as the “California Closets for your truck,” said Beenen, 35, about the business, which is expanding into a building in New Milford that will be more than seven times larger than its existing 4,000-square-foot space.
(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Brookfield chef has taken home one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards. The Village at Brookfield Common’s chef Tom Sharkis earned one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards for the senior living industry, the Connecticut Assisted Living Association’s Chef Challenge Seafood award, beating out chefs from other senior living communities throughout the state.
The contrast was plain at midday on a weekday this past week, as cars crowded the Brass Mill Commons parking lot just off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, against a plain of asphalt visible next door at the larger Brass Mill Center mall. A similar scene played out that afternoon in...
With downpours quickly sending artists and customers running for cover - sun and warmth will make its way into the community to provide welcoming weather for the second half of the all-weekend Westport Fine Arts Festival. The renowned Main Street festival will continue until 5:00 this evening, and will run tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. WestportLocal.com photo.
Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
TORRINGTON — A big crowd of residents gathered on the sidewalks along South Main and Main streets Monday for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. Many of this year’s participants were children — from Little League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Torrington cheer, Torrington Middle School, Torrington High School band and football, and Brooker Memorial. All along the route, parents could be heard calling to their kids, clapping and cheering.
HARTFORD, Conn. — You can hear the music. You can see the moves. Salsa nights are back in Harford. “Being able to share each other’s culture, it’s just a beautiful thing,” said Lisa Gilbert. The salsa social event on Pratt Street is an annual summer event...
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and the jam rock quintet Goose ushered in the summer concert season with a heater at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT last night on the first of a two night stand. This feel good "hometown state" show, as described by multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach, included a mix of new and old songs, with no shortage of heavy hitters. The band also used the event to promote awareness for the organization Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy.
DANBURY — Following the death of a relative and other recent violent acts involving local youth, one resident is determined to bring the community together and invoke change. Mallory Shanine looks to hold a “family reunion-style” community gathering on Sept. 4 at Hatters Park to bring unity, awareness and...
Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
Off an on rain and thunder storms dented, but didn’t damage Greenwich Town Party on Saturday. The much anticipated celebration for the people of Greenwich came together with a day of music, food, fun, family and friendship. Folks were all smiles as GFP photographer Asher Almonacy made the rounds...
One of the Hudson Valley's biggest summer attractions is set to open and before they open their gates, I've been told that I won't be welcomed this year. The folks at Splashdown Beach are ready to open the gates and start welcoming guests on Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. according to their website.
KENT — The Kent Singers will close its 49th season with the complete Messiah by Georg Friedrich Handel. “We will perform this masterpiece in its entirety with a Baroque orchestra and professional soloists, conducted by music director James Knox Sutterfield,” members said in a statement. The concert will...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sphagnum moss-matted surface looked solid enough. But when Bill Moorhead pushed his soil core sampler probe through that moss, it cut through and dropped through it to its handle in sodden peat. Moorhead — a botanist and ecologist...
Lauralton Hall placed seventh at the SCC track championships. “It was a great day for our program,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Our best previous finish was 12th. Things started on a great note when our 4x800 meter relay team broke the school record and finished third.”. Kelly...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States. The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list. See the full Travel + Leisure list here. Of course, Ocean Beach is just...
Comments / 0