LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash at N. Grove and E. Church Streets on Saturday morning. The police report said the crash occurred at 10:12 a.m. Saturday as a vehicle traveling south on Grove St failed to stop for a posted stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling east on E Church St. Police said the first car then traveled into a structure on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police said that driver was cited for the stop sign violation. Two passengers in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. No identities were listed in the police report.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO