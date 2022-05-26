Bills stadium MOU approved by Erie County Legislature

The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO