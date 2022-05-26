‘I am very tired’: Here’s what readers said about their long COVID symptoms

"I will have days that I feel great, but then I will have a day or two that I am very tired and everything hurts."

Kate Porter, a "long hauler," suffers from fevers, shortness of breath, exercise intolerance, and terrible fatigue on August 6, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As the pandemic continues, some have been left with lasting symptoms for weeks and months after contracting the disease—including many readers.

Boston.com recently asked readers to share their experience with the phenomenon that researchers are still trying to learn more about in adults and children.

Responses echoed the symptoms that have been associated with long COVID, including brain fog, muscle aches, trouble breathing and loss of smell, taste, and hearing.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 5 U.S. adults who survive COVID develop at least one health condition associated with long COVID.

Along with the long-term health effects, Harvard economist David Cutler recently told Boston.com that more than 1 million people could be out of the labor market at any given time. A survey by the COVID-19 Longhauler Advocacy Project found that 95% of long COVID patients have had employment impacted, significantly affecting their finances.

As readers shared with us their symptoms, a few included how it’s affected their ability to work. Creg G. in Somerset is a physical education teacher and wrote, “I haven’t been to work full time or do my job well in almost 18 months.”

Below we share a sampling of reader experiences with known or common symptoms of long COVID.

Responses may be lightly edited for clarity.

Readers share their long COVID symptoms