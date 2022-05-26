ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 great reasons to head to the baaree in Thiensville

By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be rainy and cool right now, but Memorial Day weekend is looking like a stunner. That’s all the more reason to consider where you’re going to spend your holiday weekend (and all the rest of your beautiful sunny summer days). Among the options is the...

onmilwaukee.com

On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: SapSap

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining EditorThis week I got to visit SapSap, 2343 Mead St. in Mount Pleasant. They serve Lao cuisine. That would include foods such as egg rolls, fried rice, pho, and a mouthwatering grilled chicken banh mi sandwich.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

MADISON, Wis. — Now that the festival is well underway, Brat Fest organizers say they’ve sold tens of thousands of brats to help raise money for local nonprofits. The festival, which kicked off Friday night, runs through Memorial Day. RELATED: The sights, smells and tastes of summer: Brat Fest returns to pre-pandemic form Tim Metcalfe, the owner of the local...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Milwaukee’s Asian Grocery Stores

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, making it the perfect time to dust off that old recipe of halmoni’s or to finally take a stab at that pad see ew you’ve been wanting to make. Fortunately, Milwaukee is home to a number of independent Asian grocery stores, some carrying ingredients from across the continent and others specializing in Chinese, Indian or Burmese products. Here are a few of the top spots to stock your kitchen with the same supplies you’d score in Seoul or Shanghai, all while supporting AAPI Milwaukeeans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Take a sneak peek inside the new Cedar Ridge Homes

West Bend, WI – Construction is underway for 15 new side-by-side ranch homes on the north end of Cedar Ridge Campus in West Bend. The duplexes are 1,700 square feet and include two bedrooms, a sunroom, fireplace, two bathrooms, two-car garage, and a full basement; some with walkout options.
97ZOK

Wisconsin’s Biggest & Best Summer Music Festival Just Got Cooler

This new stage added to Milwaukee Summerfest this year will blow you away. I absolutely love going to concerts. If I could afford it and not have to get up early for work in the morning, I would attend one every night. Living in the Midwest, my favorite time of year for shows is in the summertime because we have so many amazing outside music venues around our area.
wgnradio.com

The Crystal Lake Antique Mall

Alice Van Housen, manager, and vendor at Crystal Lake Antique Mall, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Alice talks about the history of the shop and its boost in sales since the pandemic. With a wide variety of vendors, the Crystal Lake Antique Mall offers a place where customers can find something they love at an affordable price to take home.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
captimes.com

Heads up: Beware of red-winged blackbirds during nesting season

With her 2-month-old daughter in tow, Ellen Marks was on one of her daily walks last week near Yahara Place Park when something bonked her head. “It felt sort of like a blunt force,” she said, “kind of like a thwack in the back of my head.”. Fearing...
milwaukeemag.com

13 Things To Do in Milwaukee This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30

FRIDAY FROM 6 P.M.-7 P.M. | BLACK CAT ALLEY. Head to Black Cat Alley to find your flow among the murals as they kick off the first week of their Friday Night Yoga series. After yoga, enjoy a cocktail (or a mocktail) at the Pharmacy Bar in the Crossroads Collective with your classmates. Bring your own yoga mat or reserve a rental ahead of time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Sundae on the Farm canceled for '22

The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee has announced that the annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm will not be held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The annual “Sundae” event will return in 2023. Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion will host the 36th...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Hotel Verdant: Officials, leaders get early look

RACINE – Racine public officials and business leaders were invited to don hardhats on Wednesday afternoon for an early look at the transformation of the former Zahn’s building, 500 Monument Square, into Hotel Verdant. Milwaukee developer, Dominion Properties, is reconstructing the four-story, 1920s-era department store building into an...
RACINE, WI

