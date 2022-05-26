Nathan Mensah returns to Aztecs basketball team

SDSU's Nathan Mensah celebrates after a win against Colorado State in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas last March. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego State senior Nathan Mensah announced his decision to return to college basketball for a fifth and final season, adding the Mountain West defensive player of the year to what already was a deep, veteran, talented roster that, on paper, could be among the best teams in program history.

But it wasn’t that simple, that easy, that linear.

As prospective replacements in the transfer portal grew impatient waiting for a decision from Mensah and committed elsewhere, most notably Nevada 7-footer Warren Washington to Arizona State in mid-April, Mensah admits thinking he should make a premature decision for the good of the team.

“I was leaning (toward leaving), I wouldn’t lie,” Mensah said. “I thought maybe the coaches wouldn’t be able to hold that spot. They were losing (out on) players. I thought I should make the decision right then and get out so I don’t hold the coaches hostage.

“But I sat down with Coach Dutch, and he told me that he’s not going to pressure me and that a player has to do what’s best for him. I realized that they didn’t just want me to come back for their own good. They cared about me making the right decision. They wanted me to talk to everyone I felt like I needed to talk to.”

It was a compassionate gamble by coach Brian Dutcher, knowing the options to replace a player of Mensah’s stature this late in the spring were dwindling by the day.

“It was a business decision, and that’s what I wanted it to be,” Dutcher said. “It had to be a business decision, because we’re talking about professional opportunities, making money, setting himself up for his future. The one thing I’ve always known about Nate is he’s always insightful, he’s got his degree in marketing, he knows what he’s doing, and I knew he would arrive at a decision that would be best for him and his family.

“And that decision was, after gathering feedback, he’d be better off playing another year of college basketball. And we are going to be the beneficiaries of that.”

Mensah solicited input from nearly two dozen people, including current and former pro players, coaches, agents, scouts and player development directors. The consensus, he said, was “defensively I’m on an A level and offensively I’m on a C level.”

Mensah anchored the nation’s No. 2 team in defensive efficiency last season, according to the Kenpom metric. But his offensive game has not developed at the same rate, with his scoring average dipping from 8.1 to 7.0 points last season and shooting accuracy from 57.9 to 48.2 percent.

Scouts said while he showed flashes offensively, he wasn’t consistent, his post moves were too predictable, he wasn’t assertive and aggressive enough with the ball, and he didn’t get to the line as much as he should (3.8 free throw attempts per 40 minutes compared to 5.8 in 2020-21). He also plans to bulk up from 230 to 240 pounds on his 6-foot-10 frame to improve his post presence against bigger bodies and focus on staying out of foul trouble so he can play more than 24.8 minutes per game.

He talked with the Los Angeles Lakers about an individual workout this spring, then canceled it.

“I was pushing them more than they were pushing for me,” said Mensah, who will begin a master’s degree in marketing at SDSU. “I felt like I should change the narrative by making them want me more than I want them. I felt it was best for me to come back and change their perspective, change the views of scouts and GMs, make myself more presentable next year … to show them that there’s a new Nathan offensively.”

It should help that the Aztecs added Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell, who ranked among the most effective point guards off ball screens last season. So should an experienced roster with more offensive weapons to spread the floor, giving a big man like Mensah more space to operate inside.

So, Dutcher figures, should an extra year of maturity, just as it did from the defensive side — transforming him from a freshman and sophomore who over-thought coverages and rotations to simply reacting as a junior and senior.

“He’s got to play freer, is all,” Dutcher said. “He’s got to take all the work he’s done and just free himself mentally, and just play. Great players just play. He’s a thinker, he’s a deep thinker. Sometimes when you play, you can’t be that deep a thinker. You have to trust yourself, trust your instincts and just go. Maybe it’s time for him to free his mind and just play.”

Mensah was not among the 120 players invited to the G League or NBA combines earlier this month in Chicago, a strong indication that you probably won’t be selected in the 60-pick draft. The other option was heading overseas and trying to impress NBA scouts that way.

“I had the opportunity to go to Europe this year and play in a good league, in France or Spain,” said Mensah, who grew up in Ghana and left to attend high school in the United States. “The reason why I turned it down was because that wasn’t the goal when I first came to this country. The goal was the NBA. I didn’t want to take a shortcut and deviate from the mission I stated for myself.”

Providing for his extended family is a priority, but a conversation with his sisters in Ghana convinced him not to make a decision based on immediate finances. Another issue was name, image and license, which is more complicated for foreign athletes to monetize because their student visa status precludes them from working. Mensah said he has talked to some organizations about a modified NIL deal with “passive income”, similar to what other foreign college athletes have arranged recently.

Another part of the “business” decision: unfinished business.

“We didn’t win the conference tournament and how we went out in the NCAA Tournament (losing a late lead against Creighton), it’s hard to leave on that note,” Mensah said. “If we had won the conference tournament and got to the Sweet 16, that would have been good terms to leave on.”

All this took time — exactly 10 weeks from the end of the season — and the process clearly weighed on Mensah, who was showered with “one more year” chants on Senior Night at Viejas Arena. So much, he admits, that he was reluctant to venture outside over the past month, fearing people would recognize him “at Trader Joe’s or the movies” and interrogate him about his impending decision.

Instead, he continued to consult NBA personnel and had long talks with teammates Aguek Arop and Matt Bradley.

The decision finally crystalized this week and the final piece of SDSU’s 2022-23 puzzle slid into place.

“Most people will underestimate us and say the same old things about how we’re good in the Mountain West but not good outside the Mountain West,” Mensah said. “We won’t surprise people from the Mountain West and the West Coast. They know. But we’ll surprise the nation, starting in Maui.

“We don’t have any weakness.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .