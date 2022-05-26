ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars, fans react to Ray Liotta’s death at 67: ‘I am utterly shattered’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

News surfaced on Thursday that legendary actor Ray Liotta reportedly died in his sleep at the age of 67.

The “Goodfellas” star passed away in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming “Dangerous Waters.”

Celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to the “Many Saints of Newark” actor across social media on May 26.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” wrote his “Goodfellas” co-star Lorraine Bracco . “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Alessandro Nivola, who appeared alongside Liotta in the 2021 “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark,” called him “dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious” in a tweet.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.
I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne

— Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles,” he wrote. “The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon.”

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw

— Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend,” Rosanna Arquette wrote , while “90210” star Trevor Donovan added , “RIP to the legend Ray Liotta. It was an honor to work with him for 6 months filming ‘Texas Rising’ in Mexico. He was one of the good ones. Condolences to his family.”

“Halloween” legend weighed in that his acting work “showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear..”

Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright wrote that he had “just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.”

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.

— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes wrote , “Very sad to hear the news this morning about the passing of #RayLiotta . An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen. Our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Ray.”

Actor Titus Welliver said : “Gutted. Too young. RIP Ray.” Viola Davis chimed in, “RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work!”

Very sad to hear the news this morning about the passing of #RayLiotta . An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen. Our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Ray 🙏 https://t.co/WQSlkozT3A

— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️ https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R

— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Journalist Piers Morgan tweeted , “RIP Ray Liotta, 67. Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news.”

Fans also expressed their sadness over the New Jersey native’s death, writing : “i’m so so sad about ray liotta. his performance in goodfellas is so underrated and I was so ready for a well-earned renaissance for him.”

Another added : “RIP #RayLiotta . You’ll be missed for your charm and immense talent on screen.”

Comments / 2

