ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC man balances trash can on his head while riding a bike on one leg

By Asia Grace
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYO7k_0frImJ5o00


Living in NYC is a balancing act.

On two wheels and one leg, a street performer in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, astounded onlookers by skillfully balancing a full trash can on his head while riding a bicycle up and down a street.

“I got it, I got,” hollered the unidentified man as he mounted his bike with a nearly overflowing garbage bin atop his dome, per YouTube footage of the unsanitary stunt .

In the clip, shared by Storyful Wednesday, at the intersection of DeKalb and Vanderbilt avenues, the daredevil — who failed to wear a helmet, but donned a neon green reflective vest, caramel-colored slacks and sneakers — masterfully hoists the receptacle up and steadies it on his skull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372Gh0_0frImJ5o00
The unnamed man shocked audiences by placing the trash can on his head and riding a bike in Brooklyn.
Anonymous via Storyful

He then leans over to pick up his bike, which was laying flat in the crosswalk and hops on his wheels. The guy rides around in two big loops while audiences on stoops, sidewalks, in cars and at outdoor restaurants applauded in amazement.

“He did this in the park earlier,” an off-camera viewer is heard saying, adding that the trash can used for this performance appeared to be “way heavier” than the one prior.

“Please give that man a dollar,” another witness yelled as folks clapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXCNg_0frImJ5o00
The street performer amped up his showcase by riding the bike with one leg.
Anonymous via Storyful

The madcap then stupefied his crowd by lifting his left leg in the air , balancing the waste bin and riding the bike with only his right leg.

“Nah, that’s not one leg,” remarked spectators while others cheered with a chorus of “woo-hoos.”

And while the thrillseeker’s trashy escapade might be considered filthy by some, it’s worth noting that entertaining New Yorkers can be a dirty job — but somebody’s got to do it.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily News

NYC man, fatally struck by Brooklyn driver who had just collided with vehicle

A Manhattan man was fatally struck by a driver who had just collided with a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. Jun Jin Yang, 65, was walking near Avenue P and W. First St. in Gravesend when the drivers of a Cadillac Escalade and a Hyundai struck each other about 10:30 a.m. One of the vehicles careened into the pedestrian. Medics rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he ...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

L’Appartement 4F Arrives to Large Crowds in Brooklyn Heights

L’Appartement 4F, the new French bakery which got its start in an actual apartment during the pandemic, has folks lining up for their fresh croissants and other baked goods. The trick is to get their early when the shop first opens, as items sell our quickly. Among the baked...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

TSA worker shot to death in Brooklyn while on phone with sister

NEW YORK -- It was a violent Memorial Day weekend. More than a dozen people were shot, some fatally. In Brooklyn, a TSA employee was among the victims. He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. "He's like, 'I'm on my way, I'm walking like a mad man,'" Pashona Davy said, "and before I can say to him, 'Why did you say that phrase,' I heard three to four shots on the phone with him, and after that it was a pause."Davy recounted the last, heartbreaking exchange she had with her brother, Donovan...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Shots ring out in NYC over violent Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shots rang out across New York City over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed this weekend. Early on Saturday, a man was shot in Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Cars
PIX11

Robber beats man on Brooklyn stoop, steals $6,000: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber attacked as a 44-year-old man sat on a Brooklyn stoop, stealing the victim’s cellphone and $6,000, police said Saturday.  The victim was on his phone while sitting near Bay Ridge and 13th avenues early on May 22, police said. An attacker pushed the victim to the ground and repeatedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 15, reported missing: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen from Brooklyn was reported missing on Sunday, police said. Reginald Sanders, 15, was last seen at his Bradford Street home around 11 a.m., officials said. He left wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a blue backpack. Sanders is about 5 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic
PIX11

Man walks into Brooklyn hospital with multiple stab wounds: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man walked into a hospital in Brooklyn with stab wounds across his body, police said on Monday. Authorities believe the attack happened on Graham Avenue around 4:40 a.m. The 30-year-old victim then walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, located just down the block, with stab wounds to his leg and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Eyewitness News

Woman from Brooklyn, NY caught with shoplifting device in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New York was arrested in East Lyme when she was caught with a shoplifting device. Shamisha Lee, 42, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with illegal possession of a shoplifting device. The arrest came in the wake of an incident where three suspects...
EAST LYME, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Complex

Stabbing in Manhattan Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A stabbing has been reported in New York City, leaving one dead and one injured. The New York Post reports that two people were stabbed in Manhattan on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. The first victim was a 40-year-old man who was knifed in the stomach and a 29-year-old man who sustained a chest wound on West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.
MANHATTAN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

“A possum and a drummer walk into a Brooklyn bar…” (video)

As a rule, New Yorkers like to think they're ready for anything. Blackouts, earthquakes, floods... but maybe not possums. That's what happened, though, when a marsupial wandered into Greenpoint's Temkin's Bar on Thursday night (5/26). Luckily one of the human patrons was prepared. "Hold the phone, I'm from Alaska," she said, before crouching under the booth and coming out with the possum by its neck. As the whole bar freaked out, the Alaskan took the possum outside a set it free. What a baller!
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish clothing was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said, “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: Fireworks season has arrived

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine curate (some of) our favorite or more poignant tweets from the previous seven days. This week was a particularly brutal one. But it was also marked by daily life trudging on with all of its absurdities. We’re all tired and heartsick. We also need to blow off some steam. These are our locally sourced tweets of the week ending May 27.
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

Bensonhurst is one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods, located in southwestern Brooklyn. Bensonhurst has the city’s second-highest number of foreign-born residents with over 77,000, second to Washington Heights. The neighborhood was named for Egbert Benson, a politician and prominent Brooklyn landowner. The neighborhood began as Bensonhurst-by-the-Sea, or...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy