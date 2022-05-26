How to talk to your children about tragedy in the news, such as school shootings

With the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead, families across the United States are in shock as they struggle to make sense of the tragedy.

Many children are asking their parents questions.

So what’s the best way to talk to them about what happened?

One thing is if your child is under the age of seven, there’s no need to have a conversation about what happened unless they had some direct involvement or have heard information about it, said Dr. Marilyn Sampilo of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The video above has more tips.