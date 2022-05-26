ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nippon Steel sees seamless pipe business back in profit thanks to increased gas drilling

By Yuka Obayashi
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4GT8_0frIlbkZ00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world’s No.5 steelmaker, expects its seamless pipe business will return to a profit this year from a loss last year as gas drilling activity is on the rise to meet higher demand for non-Russian fuel.

“We are getting an increasing number of inquiries for seamless pipes as demand for non-Russian gas is growing,” Takahiro Mori, executive vice president, told Reuters on Wednesday, citing the Middle East as an example of where demand is coming from.

“Our seamless pipe business will definitely turn to black ink this financial year as the weak yen also helps,” he said.

Japan’s leading steelmaker is among the world’s top makers of high-end seamless pipes used for drilling oil and gas.

The once highly-profitable business had been hit in recent years both by a slowdown in oil and gas exploration due governments’ ongoing campaigns to switch away from fossil fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the recent surge in demand and prices for gas, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has spurred investment in production.

Nippon could also find increased sales opportunities as a result of Russia and Ukraine being unable to export as much pig iron and semi-finished steel products, Mori said, before adding a cautionary note.

“Even if there are positive aspects in supply, the negative aspects in demand and raw materials prices are far outweighing them,” he said.

Nippon Steel has reported a net profit of 637 billion yen ($5 billion) for the year ended March 31, the highest since its acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries in 2012.

The strong performance stemmed from demand improving after a slump caused by the pandemic, and from Nippon Steel’s ability to pass on soaring materials costs to key customers such as automakers.

Nippon Steel did not provide a forecast for this year, but Mori said it aims to generate at least 600 billion yen in business profit without one-off factors, against 690 billion yen a year earlier, while also seeking to raise product prices by 30,000-40,000 yen ($236-$315) a tonne to cushion soaring costs.

The biggest risk for Nippon Steel, Mori said, would be if raw material prices kept rising while the steel market stagnated.

However, he expected the steel market to improve, and noted that Chinese steel mills were unprofitable at current prices for steel.

“Global steel demand in 2022 will likely remain flat from last year, but we are not pessimistic as we see growth prospects in our main battlegrounds like India and the United States,” Mori said.

($1 = 126.9000 yen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month

A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed. The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office. A spokesperson for '76' gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Nippon Steel Corp#Non Russian
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
marketplace.org

Mexico turns back the clock on oil reforms, closes down foreign investment

The Mexican state oil company, Pemex, is no stranger to Houston. It co-owned a refinery in Deer Park with Shell starting in 1993. But this year, Pemex took control of the Deer Park facility after making a deal to buy out Shell. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated the sale’s completion in January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy