ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Ray Liotta Dead At 67

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vm9IP_0frIkh9Y00

An acting legend is gone.

Ray Liotta, the actor most known for rolls in iconic movies like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, passed away in his sleep while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, according to early reports by Deadline .

He was on the island shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters , but no cause of death has been revealed yet. TMZ did confirm that no foul play is suspected, and there was nothing suspicious about his sudden death.

Ray had recently signed on to executive produce the A&E docuseries Five Families, about the rise and fall of the New York’s mafia’s Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo and Lucchese families.

Along with classics like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta had also starred in movies such as Hannibal, John Q and the Something Wild, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1982 for Best Supporting Actor.

Liotta also won a Primetime Emmy for his guest-starring role in the television series ER, and was twice nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, including for his role as Frank Sinatra in 1998’s The Rat Pack.

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and was engaged to be married to podcaster Jacy Nittolo, who was with him in the Dominican during filming.

RIP Ray.

The post ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Ray Liotta Dead At 67 first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 4

Related
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Ray Liotta
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out After the ‘Goodfellas’ Actor’s Death: ‘We Were Inseparable’

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has broken her silence on the actor's death. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Nittolo captioned a Saturday, May 28, Instagram slideshow of memories of the pair. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Actor#A E#Lucchese#A Golden Globe#Dominican
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences. Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news. Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us.""The Sopranos" creator David Chase,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Erin Jayne Plummer Dies 'Suddenly' at Age 42

Australian television anchor Erin Jayne Plummer died on May 22. She was 42. Friends of the Studio 10 co-host said she took her own life after a long battle with mental illness. On May 23, her colleagues Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop told audiences Plummer died "suddenly." Plummer is survived by her husband and three young daughters.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jaws star becomes police chief where the movie was originally filmed

In a wonderful case of synchronicity, an actor from Jaws has become the police chief of the town where the Steven Spielberg movie was filmed. Jonathan Searle – who played one of the young pranksters who wore a fake fin, and terrorised the beachgoers of Amity Island – was recently offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make a Glamorous Debut on Cannes Red Carpet

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu rocked the red carpet on Tuesday as they made their Cannes Film Festival debut as a couple in style. The notoriously private pair -- who have been linked romantically since 2018 -- were dressed to impress as they posed for photos together. The model beamed wearing a stunning pink dress with silver statement heels, while Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a classic tux, which he paired with a slightly unbuttoned white collared shirt. The 41-year-old actor kept Cadieu close with his arm draped around her waist or holding her hand as they walked the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lee Lawson, 'Guiding Light' Star, Dead at 80

Lee Lawson, best known for her near-decade long role on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, has died. She was 80. Lawson's daughter, Leslie Bova, took to Facebook and shared the devastating news, saying her mother died on May 22. She added that Lawson also had cancer and COVID-19 prior to her death. "Thank you for having Chris, Me & Gaby so that we could have Gianna, Wilder & Sterling," Bova wrote in her Facebook post on Tuesday. "You fought Cancer & COVID-19 like a champ. Rest, you brilliant, woman. Thank you, mom. R.I.P."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

143K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy