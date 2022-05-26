‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Ray Liotta Dead At 67

An acting legend is gone.

Ray Liotta, the actor most known for rolls in iconic movies like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, passed away in his sleep while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, according to early reports by Deadline .

He was on the island shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters , but no cause of death has been revealed yet. TMZ did confirm that no foul play is suspected, and there was nothing suspicious about his sudden death.

Ray had recently signed on to executive produce the A&E docuseries Five Families, about the rise and fall of the New York’s mafia’s Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo and Lucchese families.

Along with classics like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta had also starred in movies such as Hannibal, John Q and the Something Wild, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1982 for Best Supporting Actor.

Liotta also won a Primetime Emmy for his guest-starring role in the television series ER, and was twice nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, including for his role as Frank Sinatra in 1998’s The Rat Pack.

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and was engaged to be married to podcaster Jacy Nittolo, who was with him in the Dominican during filming.

RIP Ray.