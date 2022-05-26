Crash in West Mobile requiring extrication
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a crash in West Mobile required vehicular extrication on Thursday morning. Alabama State Troopers responded to South Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday morning to investigate a traffic crash.
MFRD confirmed around 8:10 a.m. both Mobile County EMS and Volunteer Firefighters requested assistance for a motor vehicle that required extrication. Vehicular extrication is the process of removing a person from a vehicle that has been involved in a vehicle collision and is entrapped in the vehicle. This takes a delicate approach to minimize any injury to the person during extraction.
MFRD also confirmed Mobile Fire Ladder crew and a District Chief was dispatched to assist.
At this time the crash could have possibly been a fatal crash but it has yet to have been confirmed by MFRD.
