KALAMAZOO, MI — A natural children’s playscape in the works for two years in downtown Kalamazoo could be open this July if crowdfunding goals are met. The steering committee for the Children’s Nature Playscape announced this week that it has qualified for a $50,000 match grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation public spaces, community places initiative that will allow it to complete phase one of construction on the playscape this July if it can raise the matching funds.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO