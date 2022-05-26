Naruto Promo Sets Up the Climax of Boruto's Latest Arc

We're just a little over a month away from Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film in the ever-evolving franchise that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will not only serve as the first fourquel within the MCU, but it is expected to bring about a new story for Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and company, and the film's first trailers and promotional material have indicated that that will involve an epic and colorful aesthetic. A new promotional standee for Love and Thunder has now surfaced online, which is helping take that aesthetic directly into your local movie theater. The standee, which you can check out below, takes the film's most recent teaser poster and adds even more to it, mainly in some architectural accents from the film's version of Olympus.
Comments / 0