Naruto Promo Sets Up the Climax of Boruto's Latest Arc

At the end of Season 7 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the heroes ended up under arrest by the Time Police, their fate left open ended when the series was cancelled by The CW. Since then, fans have been hopeful for any way to resolve that cliffhanger, including a rather wild suggestion. With The Flash still on the air and going forward with a new season and being the only remaining Arrowverse series that has had somewhat regular contact with the Legends — not to mention their own experiences with time travel — why not have The Flash save the Legends and resolve that ambiguous series ending? It's not a bad idea, but it's also one not likely to happen.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO