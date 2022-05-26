Miners boy’s and girl’s lacrosse teams to both face Olympus for state titles

PARK CITY, Utah. — After two impressive individual seasons, the Park City Miners boy’s and girl’s lacrosse teams will both compete for a State Championship this weekend at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

The girls squad will enter the Championship matchup as the clear favorites after a perfect 17-0 record amongst 5A Region opponents. During that time they outscored the opposition 321-39. They also have won all three of their previous playoff games with a combined score of 63-2. The Miners will face the Olympus Titans who finished second in 5A. When the two met earlier in the season, Park City bested them 11-5.

The boys will also face Olympus but as underdogs as the Titans orchestrated a perfect 19-0 season. Meanwhile, the Miners finished the season second in 5A with a 14-5 regular season record. The Miners will no doubt seek revenge as they were beaten in a closely contested matchup against the Titans earlier in the year, 14-12.

The girls will face Olympus on Thursday, May 26 at 5 p.m. MT at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. The boys will then face Olympus on Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. MT, also at Zions Bank Stadium.

