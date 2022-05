OXFORD, PA — A 22-year-old man from Oxford has been charged with stabbing another man late Saturday night. Authorities said that on May 28, 2022, at 11:36 PM, Oxford Police were dispatched to the Oxford Village Apartments, located on the 700 block of Market Street, for a stabbing. Upon arrival, police treated a 32-year-old male who was transported by Station 21 Ambulance to a hospital. The victim is expected to recover from two puncture stab wounds on the neck and shoulder. The perpetrator, later identified as Enrique Rivera, had called 911 admitting to stabbing the victim and pointed the police to where he threw the knife.

1 DAY AGO