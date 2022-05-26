ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A foodie's paradise in the desert by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani

Localish
Localish
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTDiA_0frIgDRM00

There's a modern new take on the buffet at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is the culinary mastermind behind The Marketplace, an all-you-can-eat buffet presented in a high-end sit-down restaurant style.

The Marketplace features seven unique stations with dishes inspired by flavors found all over the world.

Al Comal serves traditional Mexican and South American dishes while Sukira offers Pan Asian cuisine. Pescato is the station for fresh seafood, Mercato Centrale for Italian and Pork & Waffles for Southern comfort food.

There's also Prime Cuts with a selection of carving stations. And be sure to save room for dessert! Sweet Things has everything from cannoli to churros to peach pie and more.

For more information, go to:

morongocasinoresort.com

morongocasinoresort

morongocasinoresort

twitter.com/morongocasino

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Inside Chef Matty Matheson’s New Toronto Restaurant, a Striking “Wooden Cathedral”

Walking down Toronto’s bustling Queen Street West, just after passing the popular Trinity Bellwoods Park, as the foot traffic begins to taper, you’ll pass a building that is, well, easy to miss. With a white-painted wall, black-rimmed windows, and simple square construction, it is the picture of nondescript. This building is the home of Prime Seafood Palace, the new restaurant from notoriously boisterous Canadian chef Matty Matheson, known for hosting Matty and Benny Eat Out America with award-winning record producer Benny Blanco, Viceland’s cooking show It’s Suppertime! and, within a 10-block radius in the Canadian city, his other restaurants: Fonda Balam and Matty’s Patty’s.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Southern-Style Breakfast Biscuit Is Smothered in Melty Cheese

Hot on the heels of the return of one of Taco Bell's most beloved innovations, the Mexican Pizza, the fast food chain has added another item of note to its menu. After briefly testing the taco-shaped biscuit shell in 2014, Taco Bell is trying its hand at breakfast once again with the debut of its Grilled Cheese Biscuit, which features a flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in melty Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese coating the outside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Foodie#In The Desert#Food Drink#Marketplace#Mexican#South American#Pan Asian#Mercato Centrale#Italian#Pork Waffles#Southern
Eater

A Look at All of Montreal’s May 2022 Restaurant Openings

VERDUN — Wellington Street says hello to yet another new arrival this month; Millmans is a no-frills spot and self-described “casse-croûte 4 the masses,” serving a concise menu of breakfast and lunch items, Wednesdays to Sundays. Expect the standard diner play, including thick-cut bacon, house-made lox, and pancake stacks; plus burgers, smoked meat, and fried chicken come lunch. Chef-owner Nick Gaudette is sourcing local for the project, featuring the creations of all-sourdough bakery Miette and honey bread makers Beecraft, and according to Silo 57, has decked the space with retro booths and mismatched tableware.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Michael Symon Just Dropped Some Sad News About 'Throwdown'

It's safe to assume that all fans of cooking shows share an interest in food, but many of them also turn to their favorite gastronomic streaming platforms to satisfy their craving for a cut-throat duel. If you were to filter out wholesome how-to shows like "Barefoot Contessa," "Valerie's Home Cooking," and "Nadiya's Time to Eat," what's left is a slew of programs that leave you decidedly more anxious than you'd be after watching Ina Garten roast a chicken.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The 10 Best Burgers in Vancouver

May 28 is National Hamburger Day, a.k.a an exceptional time to eat a delicious burger. But it’s not the only time. Other acceptable days for burger consumption include Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and even Taco Tuesday. In Vancouver, burger lovers have a number of quality pubs, restaurants,...
RESTAURANTS
30Seconds

Perfectly Grilled Corn on the Cob: A Chef Shares the Secret

There's no need for aluminum foil when grilling corn! Instead, use the corn's natural husks to grill in. Corn husks will allow the smoke to permeate through and blanket the kernels with the smoldering characteristics we love from outdoor cooking – and it's really easy!. Here's how to make...
RECIPES
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy