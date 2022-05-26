Galva American Legion requests help

Starting in a vintage camping trailer in 2018, Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop in Orion, Illinois will soon move to the former Maple Street Grill building at 303 10th Street in Orion. The Henry County Board recently approved a $57,700 loan to Charged LLC from its Rural Revolving Loan Fund to allow renovation of the newly-purchased building. Expansion plans include a drive up window and lunch menu. Owners Michael and Andrea Rascher are excited to complete the renovations quickly and open in August 2022. They will retain all employees and create four additional positions. Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop also has a location in Silvis..
“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” Abraham Lincoln. Class of 2022 motto. Band and choir director Christina Allen played the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar, on the piano. Junior honorary ushers were Kendra Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, Gavin McDonough and Adah...
Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria resident Dr. William John Barnett celebrated his 105 birthday on Sunday and he got a big surprise. The Peoria Chapter of New Life Riders of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and the Peoria Fire department paraded in front of Barnett’s house where he and his family watched.
Save the trip to the United Kingdom to see Stonehedge, there is a look-a-like in the Galena Township in Illinois. The Stonehenge-like structure known as the Council Ring sits on Horseshoe Mound and is one of those unique places in Illinois that you just have to see to believe. The ring is also aligned with the summer and winter solstices and there are also telescoped around the circle so that visitors can see some of the amazing views from up high on the horseshoe mound.
UPDATE 12:45 P.M. - Normal Police report crossings are now open. NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police say a broken down train is affecting certain railroad crossings in Normal. Police say that the crossings beginning at Linden Street on north will be closed for an extended period of...
As Illinois drivers filling up at the pump prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, some Springfield-area drivers were able to take a trip down memory lane with gas prices slashed nearly in half. Americans For Prosperity paid the difference for the two-hour event Thursday. AFP Illinois State Director Jason...
It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Natasha Johnson, a server at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, had trouble sleeping when she heard Russia invaded Ukraine. “Right away, I’m in a cry, in a panic attack,” Johnson said. Johnson grew up 25 minutes away from Kyiv, Ukraine. “I started thinking, ‘Ok, what is...
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinoisans are feeling their share of pain at the pump this holiday weekend, as gas prices surpassed five dollars in some parts of the River City. As of Sunday, prices at the HyVee station near Peoria’s Shoppes at Grand Prairie started at $5.09 per gallon.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Republican Governor Jim Edgar joins Capitol Connection to discuss the primary race for Governor. Edgar was a moderate Republican who held office from 1991 to 1999. He warned Republicans about positioning themselves as too conservative ahead of the general election. He also said he is disappointed in Republicans refusal to […]
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
The ultimate man cave just went on the market in Illinois and it is only $35,000! I have no idea if houses like this exist in other towns in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin but they are pretty genius...and basically a tornado shelter, which could be beneficial. Ultimate Man Cave for...
