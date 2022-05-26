ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

Galva American Legion requests help

geneseorepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galva American Legion is asking for help putting up the Avenue...

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Charged Coffee to renovate Orion building

Starting in a vintage camping trailer in 2018, Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop in Orion, Illinois will soon move to the former Maple Street Grill building at 303 10th Street in Orion. The Henry County Board recently approved a $57,700 loan to Charged LLC from its Rural Revolving Loan Fund to allow renovation of the newly-purchased building. Expansion plans include a drive up window and lunch menu. Owners Michael and Andrea Rascher are excited to complete the renovations quickly and open in August 2022. They will retain all employees and create four additional positions. Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop also has a location in Silvis..
ORION, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Cambridge launches 28 graduates into the world

“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” Abraham Lincoln. Class of 2022 motto. Band and choir director Christina Allen played the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar, on the piano. Junior honorary ushers were Kendra Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, Gavin McDonough and Adah...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
BETTENDORF, IA
WSPY NEWS

Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galva, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
hoiabc.com

Doctor and beloved Peoria man turns 105

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria resident Dr. William John Barnett celebrated his 105 birthday on Sunday and he got a big surprise. The Peoria Chapter of New Life Riders of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and the Peoria Fire department paraded in front of Barnett’s house where he and his family watched.
KISS 106

Stonehenge-Like Structure in Illinois is A Hidden Gem

Save the trip to the United Kingdom to see Stonehedge, there is a look-a-like in the Galena Township in Illinois. The Stonehenge-like structure known as the Council Ring sits on Horseshoe Mound and is one of those unique places in Illinois that you just have to see to believe. The ring is also aligned with the summer and winter solstices and there are also telescoped around the circle so that visitors can see some of the amazing views from up high on the horseshoe mound.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Crossings open after train breaks down in Normal.

UPDATE 12:45 P.M. - Normal Police report crossings are now open. NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police say a broken down train is affecting certain railroad crossings in Normal. Police say that the crossings beginning at Linden Street on north will be closed for an extended period of...
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Subway#The Galva American Legion
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens Next Weekend

It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
KWQC

Ukrainian server ‘grateful’ for community’s support

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Natasha Johnson, a server at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, had trouble sleeping when she heard Russia invaded Ukraine. “Right away, I’m in a cry, in a panic attack,” Johnson said. Johnson grew up 25 minutes away from Kyiv, Ukraine. “I started thinking, ‘Ok, what is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
1470 WMBD

Gas prices surpass $5 a gallon in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinoisans are feeling their share of pain at the pump this holiday weekend, as gas prices surpassed five dollars in some parts of the River City. As of Sunday, prices at the HyVee station near Peoria’s Shoppes at Grand Prairie started at $5.09 per gallon.
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

Edgar discusses primary, gun control measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Republican Governor Jim Edgar joins Capitol Connection to discuss the primary race for Governor. Edgar was a moderate Republican who held office from 1991 to 1999. He warned Republicans about positioning themselves as too conservative ahead of the general election. He also said he is disappointed in Republicans refusal to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
WCIA

14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
SENECA, IL
wdbr.com

Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Republican Weets wants Iowa State Senate seat long held by Democrats

We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy