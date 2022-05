LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A slightly warmer start to our day than yesterday as today looks to be mostly sunny with a few clouds. Highs will reach the upper 90s and triple digits this afternoon, as far southern areas will be in a heat advisory. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts getting up to 35-45 mph. The high temperatures will allow for a weakening of the cap, as isolated showers and storms could fire up in the late afternoon along and ahead of a dryline pushing into western counties later today. These storms have the potential to be strong-to-severe, with main concerns being wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Storms should fall apart as they push east toward I-44 sometime after sunset due to loss of daytime heating.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO