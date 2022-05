I remember long ago hearing a story about the great sportscaster Vern Lundquist. Lundquist started out in TV in Dallas, and one of the programs he hosted was called “Bowling for Dollars.” Eventually, Lundquist got big time. He was broadcasting Southeast Conference football, national games of the week, and the Masters golf tournament, but people never forget him in Dallas as the guy who did “Bowling for Dollars.” He said he got recognized in airports a whole lot more for that show than for anything else he ever accomplished.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO