Taco Tuesdays won’t be quite the same in Maryville. After over 47 years, Dave Williams will bid farewell to Taco John’s next month when he retires. “I have enjoyed all the people I have met over the years,” Williams said. “Great customers that have become friends. Watching crew members develop and move on to bigger and better opportunities.”

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO