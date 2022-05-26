Oklahoma Blood Institute gathers donations for Uvalde mass shooting victims

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it’s always important to donate blood, but now can really make a difference.

OBI is part of a larger group called BERC, which stands for Blood Emergency Readiness Corps. This is a group of blood centers all over the country that set assign extra units for emergencies on a rotating basis.

Online it says, “In mass transfusion disasters, tomorrow is too late to respond. In a COVID-affected world, blood centers don’t have enough blood on their shelves to weather these types of disasters. So, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was created.”

BERC sent units to South Texas Blood and Tissue after the tragic school shooting. They’re asking people to help donate, if they’re looking for a way to help now or the future. Donating blood is free and it usually lasts between 45 minutes to an hour.

This week’s BERC activation marks the fourth time since it was created back in September 2021 that the BERC Network asked to give blood during a national emergency.

You can learn more about BERC here.

©2022 Cox Media Group