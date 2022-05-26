ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Blood Institute gathers donations for Uvalde mass shooting victims

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zwgQ_0frIczVi00

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it’s always important to donate blood, but now can really make a difference.

OBI is part of a larger group called BERC, which stands for Blood Emergency Readiness Corps. This is a group of blood centers all over the country that set assign extra units for emergencies on a rotating basis.

Online it says, “In mass transfusion disasters, tomorrow is too late to respond. In a COVID-affected world, blood centers don’t have enough blood on their shelves to weather these types of disasters. So, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was created.”

BERC sent units to South Texas Blood and Tissue after the tragic school shooting. They’re asking people to help donate, if they’re looking for a way to help now or the future. Donating blood is free and it usually lasts between 45 minutes to an hour.

This week’s BERC activation marks the fourth time since it was created back in September 2021 that the BERC Network asked to give blood during a national emergency.

You can learn more about BERC here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Family thanks Tulsa after missing man returns home safely

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Caleb Zoellner told FOX23 he was found Sunday and is now home, safe and getting the help he needs. Tulsa police reported Zoellner as a missing and endangered person last week. He was classified as an ‘endangered’ person because of a mental health crisis he was experiencing when he disappeared.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. — (AP) — Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire. An arrest warrant...
TAFT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Mass#South Texas#Charity#Berc#Covid#The Berc Network#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Tulsa, Oklahoma City named in top 50 largest cities in America

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is now one of the top 50 largest cities in America. The newest census shed some light on the number of people moving to the Sooner State. Tulsa was listed at 47th with a population of 412,458. Oklahoma City ranked 20th with around 687,700 people.
KRMG

Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe into the police response.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRMG

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into a piece of construction equipment in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near 31st and Peoria. It happened Sunday night. Investigators believe the motorcyclist crashed into a piece of construction equipment. The motorcycle did make contact with a Skiatook police cruiser, but it’s not clear if the motorcyclist was still on the bike at the time of impact.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Floral Haven reenacts Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

TULSA, Okla. — Youth on guard performed a changing of the guard ceremony outside the floral haven funeral home in Broken Arrow. The reenactment of the tomb of the unknown soldier ceremony was held every half hour and it brought out many families. Ernest Beavers served in the U.S....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Stillwater police searching for stabbing suspect

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police are searching for a stabbing suspect. Police responded to a stabbing near 14th St. and Perkins Rd. Saturday night. Police said two family members were in a fight and one was stabbed. The person who was stabbed was taken to Stillwater Medical Center for...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy