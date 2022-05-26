ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Delta says it will cancel about 100 flights a day in July and August to prevent major summer travel disruptions

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
  • Delta Air Lines is reducing its summer flight schedule, canceling about 100 flights daily from July 1 to August 7.
  • The company said the decision was made to prevent major travel disruptions this summer.
  • JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines have also cut summer flying due to surging demand and staffing challenges.

Delta Air Lines is taking proactive measures to improve reliability ahead of the busy summer travel season.

On Thursday, Atlanta-based Delta announced it was reducing its flight schedule by about 100 daily departures from July 1 to August 7 to prevent summer travel disruptions.

According to the airline, surging post-pandemic demand has forced the carrier to make these adjustments, saying it will "build additional resilience in our system and improve operational reliability for our customers and employees."

Delta chief customer experience officer Allison Ausband explained a number of factors have resulted in Delta not consistently performing at its desired operational standard, including increased sick calls due to COVID, poor weather, and vendor staffing.

"We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we're so proud to be known for," she said.

Delta said that it would be in contact with customers whose flights are affected by the summer changes.

The decision comes as the company takes other measures ahead of the expectedly chaotic summer, including working with the Federal Aviation Administration to improve air traffic control, hiring hundreds of new crew members each month, and launching initiatives to better its on-time performance.

Despite the mounting challenges, Delta is anticipating a busy Memorial Day weekend. According to the carrier, 2.5 million passengers will fly on its planes over the holiday, which is a 25% increase from 2021.

Delta is not the only airline struggling to meet summer demand. Carriers like Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways have also cut flight schedules this summer, with JetBlue nixing 8%-10% of its May flights, CNN reported .

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci apologized in a YouTube video on May 13 for the mass cancelations caused by the pilot shortage . In April, the carrier said it would reduce its schedule through June by 2% to "match our current pilot capacity," but Minicucci admitted in the video that the carrier was still 63 pilots short.

To increase summer reliability, Alaska is hiring 150 new pilots, 200 more reservation agents, and 1,100 flight attendants.

"This, along with the reductions we've made to our schedule, will ensure we run an operation that you can count on," Minicucci said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

Jt
3d ago

So how is canceling flights going to help crowding? Sounds like airline mentality.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Delta Air Lines#Jetblue Airways#Covid
Daily Mail

Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights ahead of Memorial Day as staffing shortages disrupt travel: Experts warn of traffic jams as more than 34M drivers hit the highway

More than 1,000 flights across the United States have been canceled as approximately 39 million people prepare to travel over Memorial Day Weekend. Airlines reported 355 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. Saturday morning and nearly 900 delays, according to tracking service Flight Aware. Saturday's early morning...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines Unacceptable Response to Customer May 2022 on Twitter

With almost 250 flights canceled today alone, Saturday, May 28, 2022, the customer service agents who officially represent Delta Air Lines during what is becoming a frustrating Memorial Day weekend seem to be feeling the pressure, as at least one of them allegedly snapped back at a customer who has supposedly been waiting on the telephone on hold for greater than two hours.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How can I apply for a TSA PreCheck number?

BEFORE travelers even make it on a plane, they must go through security to ensure they are not carrying anything dangerous on board. While the process can be daunting, the TSA has created programs to help make it go quicker. How can I apply for a TSA PreCheck number?. Applying...
FACEBOOK
The Independent

Mexican flight aborts landing just in time to avoid collision with plane on runway

A low-cost flight was forced to abort its landing in Mexico on Saturday, after pilots spotted another aircraft on the runway.Videos circulating on social media show a Volaris jet coming in to land at Mexico City International Airport after dark, but pulling up sharply just above another plane waiting on the ground.Mexican journalist Luis Cardenas tweeted the clip saying: “Another error! In the video, a Volaris plane is seen on the AICM runway, waiting to take off; while another plane of the same airline is about to land, but seeing the traffic the pilot goes into the air again.”Otro...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

512K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy