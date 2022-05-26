ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY resident suspected to have monkeypox treated as 'probable case'

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A New York resident suspected to have monkeypox is being treated as a "probable case."

The Health Department said in part, "While CDC tests did not conclusively identify the monkeypox virus, earlier tests detected orthopoxvirus. The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus, and the presentation of this case was consistent with disease caused by monkeypox. This will be treated as a probable case and the Health Department will continue contact tracing."

News 12's Noelle Lilley has more on the case.

