'Abandoned' trailer: Emma Roberts moves into haunted house

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Abandoned.

The company shared a trailer for the horror film Thursday featuring Emma Roberts, John Gallagher Jr. and Michael Shannon.

Abandoned follows Sara (Roberts) and Alex (Gallagher), a couple with an infant son who move into a remote farmhouse with a dark, tragic history.

"As their home's past is revealed, the mother's fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son," an official synopsis reads.

Michael Shannon and Paul Schneider also star.

Abandoned is written by Erik Patterson and Jessica Scott and directed by Spencer Squire. The film opens in theaters June 17 and will be available on digital and on demand June 24.

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts, is known for starring on the FX series American Horror Story. She also played Chanel Oberlin on the Fox series Scream Queens.

IN THIS ARTICLE
