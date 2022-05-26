ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 12:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-26 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches above 8000 feet, with higher amounts possible, greatest on north and east facing slopes. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by severe winter conditions. Wet snow may impact travel on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central Iowa. Target Area: Grundy; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Poweshiek, northeastern Polk, eastern Story, Marshall, southwestern Tama, south central Grundy and northern Jasper Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Nevada to 11 miles northwest of Baxter to 8 miles northeast of Bondurant. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near State Center and Baxter around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Marshalltown, Conrad, Rock Creek Lake and Meskwaki Casino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...North to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Roseau, East Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ontonagon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest valleys such as the Hayfork Valley and Weaverville Valley may see local areas of frost in the cold spots.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Lamont, Aucilla, Baum, Capps, Lois, Nash, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Thomas City, Drifton, Moccasin Gap, Casa Blanco, Jarrott, Waukeenah, Montivilla and Wacissa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 4 AM early this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Norman, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Roseau, East Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hubbard County in north central Minnesota Wadena County in central Minnesota Northeastern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Eastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frazee to near Clarissa, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadena, Park Rapids, Perham, Frazee, Menahga, New York Mills and Sebeka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

