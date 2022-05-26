ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KU Health working with Kansas schools to prevent and treat athlete injuries

By Noah Taborda
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vikfC_0frIbvwb00

The University of Kansas Health System is working with high school athletic programs to implement emergency action plans and provide a backpack with tools for immediate response to student athlete injuries. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from University of Kansas Health System video)

TOPEKA — When Doug Wiesner, the youth sports medicine director for the University of Kansas Health System, cut his teeth in the field, treatment often went as far as a Dixie cup filled halfway with water.

The thought process was it would make a tougher athlete, he said.

Wiesner is now working with Kansas City area schools to stay at the forefront of treatment with new emergency action plans and a bag of tools.

Through this collaborative effort, school athletic trainers are receiving a backpack to help respond to injuries and get students back to health faster. The backpack provided by the hospital to area schools includes bleeding control kits, a stethoscope, trauma shears and an EpiPen, among other tools.

“We’ll sit down, and we’ll go OK, what do we need to do so that (school athletic trainers) are better prepared?” Wiesner said. “How do we make them better athletic trainers? How do we help them to take care of their student athletes better?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, school athletes account for 2 million injuries, 500,000 doctor’s visits and 30,000 hospitalizations every year. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons indicates teenage athletes are injured at about the same rate as professional athletes.

But athletic staff for KU Health System say what separates these injuries from the rest is that teens are still growing, often complicating treatment.

That is why Wiesner and school athletic staff work to put an emergency action plan in place. Simulating the timed responses and running trainers through a variety of situations helps prepare them for the real deal.

Myles Wilcox, an athletic trainer at Blue Valley North High School, said the added resources are critical in responding promptly to emergencies and providing key early treatment.

“With football, (the bag) is on the sideline and at basketball games it is sitting next to us on the bench or in the corner by the scorer’s table,” Wilcox said. “It’s readily available. And our coaches know how to help us if they need to get it for us.”

While responsive training staff is key, Wilcox said preventing on-field injury starts at home. He encouraged parents to make sure their student-athletes take good care of themselves off the field.

“It starts with kids getting proper sleep, proper nutrition, hydration, fuel,” Wilcox said. “Just getting them basically ready to go for the season, keeping them active throughout the year.”

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention control for KU Health Systems, dispelled rumors that COVID-19 was spread by sweat for students or adults looking to get active in the gym. Still, he cautioned people to remain vigilant when it comes to the pillars of infection control, including masking.

“It’s very important to have very good ventilation in those areas, especially since we know some of those classes can be packed pretty tight with people,” Hawkinson said. “It’s important to understand that when you are packed in close together, you are just expressing more of those particles out into the environment.”

The post KU Health working with Kansas schools to prevent and treat athlete injuries appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

ACLU sues Kansas over excessive wait times at understaffed Larned State Hospital

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the National Police Accountability Project are suing Kansas over delays in mental health evaluations at the chronically understaffed Larned State Hospital. The class action lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, says individuals who face criminal charges have had to wait behind bars for as long […] The post ACLU sues Kansas over excessive wait times at understaffed Larned State Hospital appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LARNED, KS
Kansas Reflector

Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities

TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […] The post Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas library board decides to keep ‘Fred Gets Dressed’ despite mother’s complaint

TOPEKA — The Oakley Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to keep a children’s book over objections from a woman who asked for its removal. Janna Leitner tried to ban “Fred Gets Dressed,” by Peter Brown, from the public library after her two children, ages 9 and 11, discovered the book and brought it […] The post Kansas library board decides to keep ‘Fred Gets Dressed’ despite mother’s complaint appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Statehouse payroll worker has history of theft charges

TOPEKA — An employee in charge of payroll at the Kansas Statehouse recently agreed to a felony plea deal after stealing more than $40,000 from employee health savings accounts while working as a bookkeeper for Soldier Township. Pamela Buckhalter also faced a felony theft charge in 2008 after she was accused of stealing more than […] The post Kansas Statehouse payroll worker has history of theft charges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Farm Bureau’s PAC endorses four GOP incumbents, silent on 3rd District race

TOPEKA — The political action committee of the Kansas Farm Bureau endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Republicans U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann. The PAC — Voters Organized to Elect Farm Bureau Friends — didn’t endorse anyone in the 3rd District race involving Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice […] The post Kansas Farm Bureau’s PAC endorses four GOP incumbents, silent on 3rd District race appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, other reps join list of retiring lawmakers

TOPEKA — House Speaker Ron Ryckman confirmed Monday he would not seek reelection, along with nearly a dozen other representatives who announced plans to step away from the Legislature. The decision confirmed speculation the Olathe Republican would not run again. Ryckman was first elected to the House in 2012 and served an unprecedented three terms […] The post Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, other reps join list of retiring lawmakers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Death penalty must fall as Kansas reckons with violent racial past

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Kansas has a violent racial history, and the death penalty just might stand as that history’s […] The post Death penalty must fall as Kansas reckons with violent racial past appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Youth Sports#Ku Health
Kansas Reflector

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns Thursday about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy. A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the […] The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas Reflector

Some 68 years after Brown v. Board, similar foes continue stubbornly fighting progress

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. During a 2014 symposium […] The post Some 68 years after Brown v. Board, similar foes continue stubbornly fighting progress appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Remembering our sunflower journeys across Kansas with Jennie Chinn

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Remembering our sunflower journeys across Kansas with Jennie Chinn appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Board of Education focuses on zero-tolerance policies, alternative education in equity report

TOPEKA — The State Board of Education is focusing on recommendations from a state commission report on racial equity issues, particularly ways to update or address zero-tolerance policies in Kansas schools. The second annual report from the Kansas Commission on Racial Equity and Justice focused on the social determinants of health, which include access to […] The post Board of Education focuses on zero-tolerance policies, alternative education in equity report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kelly goes shopping for sweet food sales tax repeal, settles for gradual reduction

OLATHE — Gov. Laura Kelly took a trip to a Hy-Vee store to sign a bipartisan bill Wednesday phasing out over three years the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries, but would prefer the Legislature reconsider her proposal to promptly wipe out the state tax on groceries. The Republican-led Legislature is sitting on a large […] The post Kelly goes shopping for sweet food sales tax repeal, settles for gradual reduction appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Woman wants Kansas library to get rid of children’s book about boy who dresses in mom’s clothes

TOPEKA — An Oakley woman wants to ban a children’s book from the public library because it contains drawings of a naked boy who gets dressed in his mother’s clothes. The Oakley Public Library Board of Trustees could decide later this month whether to get rid of “Fred Gets Dressed,” by New York Times bestselling […] The post Woman wants Kansas library to get rid of children’s book about boy who dresses in mom’s clothes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy