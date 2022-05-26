ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Sean Penn’s ‘Gaslit’ Transformation Came Down to an Unexpected Prosthetic

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJq3T_0frIYg3J00

Click here to read the full article.

Turning Julia Roberts into 1970s political wife Martha Mitchell for Starz series “ Gaslit ” called for a light touch from the hairstyling, makeup and effects team — unlike the heavy prosthetics and bald cap sported by co-star Sean Penn .

In the eight-part series, which comes to an end June 5, Penn is unrecognizable as Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts’ portrayal of his then-wife Martha, who would become a key player in bringing the Watergate scandal to light, relies on a combination of subtle touches.

For Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro , it was all about working with Penn to see what could and could not be done. Penn did not want to shave his head, so Hiro had a starting point knowing that would need to be covered. But Hiro had to find a balance so Penn could still have freedom in his performance. The transformation took about two and a half hours each day, longer than Roberts’ makeup for Martha Mitchell.

“We made a bodysuit because John Mitchell was much heavier,” explains Hiro, who also worked on Gary Oldman’s transformation into Winston Churchhill in “Darkest Hour.” His challenge was also in matching Penn’s skin tone to Mitchell’s. “The tricky part was his skin tone. Sean was darker, complexion-wise, and when I use silicone, I try not to paint so much, but his forehead was dark, so I had to cover that up.”

In one sequence, Hiro was tasked with de-aging Penn. “We brought in more hair and added that. We also painted him with a younger face without the age spots,” Hiro says.

But Penn’s transformation didn’t just need a bodysuit and bald cap, Hiro created a top of the head piece, cheek-pieces, and nose pieces of platinum silicone. “We put in the upper lip and chin piece. He had a neckpiece as well as a shoulder piece. That was so his posture would change.”

Hiro notes that one aspect of Penn’s shocking transformation that helped shift the actor’s appearance was his eyebrows. “Sean has interesting eyebrows, the tail part is trimmed, so I put a small piece to bring his brow down, and that changed everything,” says Hiro. That small addition distinguished Penn the actor from Mitchell. “By bringing the brow down and adding that element really changed the makeup,” he says.

When it came to Roberts, it was all about hair.

Martha Mitchell was a wealthy socialite, renowned for her big hairdos, but Roberts didn’t want to wear a lace front wig — one that has hairs individually hand-tied into a thin, nearly invisible material at the front of the hairline — so the actor’s head hairstylist Terrie Velazquez Owen worked with four wigs to help tell Martha’s story. “The front of her hair is [Roberts’], but when we’re getting those high bouffant hairstyles and updos, sometimes there’s like two pieces incorporated into three-quarter wigs,” Owen says.

Despite her wealth, Mitchell was a woman who did her own hair. “She was very outlandish with her hairstyles,” says Owen. The biggest help in creating the numerous looks was Mitchell’s appearance on Dinah Shore’s talk show: “She brought all her own wigs and she did a tutorial” on the show.

Owen used rollers from the 1950s to get the big curls she needed, as well as several brands of hairspray “that would depend on how strong I needed it to be,” she says. Her secret weapon: Oribe’s Swept Up Volume Powder Spray. “You spray that in at the base of any teasing or curls and it lasts all day,” Owens explains.

Getting Martha’s color right was also key. “She had varying shades of reddish-blonde, depending on which picture you looked at, because it was different in the early ’70s to what it was in the late ’60s,” Owen says.

Once Roberts’ hair was done, makeup artist Jean Black stepped in. “I knew she was wearing a bodysuit, so, I just wanted to help create something that would give her face a little bit more fullness,” says Black, who relied on contouring her cheeks and capturing silhouettes.

Completing the look was special effects makeup designer Yoichi Art Sakamoto, who created a dental prosthetic for Roberts. “That helped round her face out more,” says Owen, “because Julia has a more angular face compared to Martha.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Matthew Morrison Out as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge After Not Following ‘Competition Production Protocols’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Morrison will no longer be a “So You Think You Can Dance” judge after he failed to follow “competition production protocols,” Variety has confirmed. The former “Glee” star announced his departure from the Fox dance competition show, which premiered on May 18, in a statement on Friday. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Martha Mitchell
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Dinah Shore
Variety

How Jamie Campbell Bower Transformed Into His Manipulative ‘Stranger Things’ Role — and Became ‘Terrified’ of Vecna

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower is a bit of a method actor — whether he refers to himself that way or not. In Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” he plays a vital role of Henry, aka One, aka Vecna. But when he first auditioned for the part, he was told nothing. In fact, he wasn’t even sent scripts. “I first got two sets of sides, one from ‘Primal Fear,’ and one from ‘Hellraiser,'” Bower tells Variety. “I had...
TV SERIES
Distractify

What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Meg Ryan was one of the entertainment industry’s “it girls.” The Fairfield, Conn. native stood out for her striking blue eyes and big smile, as well as her passion and talent for acting. After landing a role in the soap opera As the World Turns, Meg went on to star in some of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Joe Versus the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Spray#Black Hair#Hair Colour#Starz
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
country1037fm.com

‘As the World Turns’ Star Dies at 37

According to CNN, Soap star Marnie Schulenburg has passed away. She succumbs to metastatic breast cancer after a two-year battle. In December 2020, Schulenburg wrote this about her diagnosis. “On the eve of my 36th birthday, instead of searching for a place to drink multiple Bloody Marys (my birthdays always involve Bloody Marys, boats and lobster, not in any particular order), I was repeating the same question over and over again in my head: “How does one celebrate a birthday with a new baby in the middle of a global pandemic while coming to terms with a Stage IV, metastatic, borderline triple negative inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis?’”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy