Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 17, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance video climbing a barbed wire fence around a facility located at 2610 S. Columbus Boulevard. The suspect is...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

fox29.com

Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

7-year-old boy from Harrowgate is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen Sunday. Police say 7-year-old Abdul Majid Cooper was last seen by his grandfather around 3:30 pm. Cooper resides on the 3400 block of J Street, police say. Cooper has gone missing previously, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Suspect in West Whiteland

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify the suspect in a released photograph. Authorities state the police investigation is in reference to an incident that occurred Monday, May 29, 2022, in the early morning hours, on Fringetree Drive in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Police Recovered Loaded 9MM Handgun During Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 21 at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 800 block of Spruce Street when they made contact with Desmond Scott. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Scott into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Wanted on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges,. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued on April 20, 2022, for Dawn Yvonne Nock who is wanted after police...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in North Shipley Street Burglary

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on burglary charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 8 at approximately 12:08 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Shipley Street in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. The case was assigned to Detective Joran Merced of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Merced was able to identify 58-year-old Ricky Pennewell as a suspect. Warrants were signed for Pennewell who was taken into custody without incident on May 25 in the area of 10th and North Pine Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Reports: Shooting Suspect Barricaded In Wilmington Row Home

Just after 10:00 Saturday morning Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a shooting at the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street. Responding crews found one patient who was shot in the upper body. It’s not clear how badly the person is injured. Sources tell FSU that police...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Watch Clumsy Thief Burglarize Kensington Popeyes

Some fast food restaurants are open all night. Those that are not, the employees of those places expect that the place of business will be as it was left the night before. That was not the case on May 6, 2022. Philadelphia Police just released video of a bumbling burglar that made off with some cash registers and a whopping $200 in cash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Popeyes Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Detective say they are investigating a Commercial Burglary of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen located at 314 W Lehigh Ave. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, at 2:07 am, an unknown white male gained entry to the Popeyes by prying open the rear door. Once inside the suspect took both cash registers and $200 and then fled in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

