‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Names Bryan Goluboff Showrunner For Season 3

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Bryan Goluboff , who has served as co-executive producer on NBC ’s Law & Order: SVU , is moving to spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime a s executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming third season.

Goluboff replaces Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February . Having joined the series as co-executive producer in November, O’Brien was asked to step into the leadership role and finish the season after the exit of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken. O’Brien will continue on Organized Crime as writer/executive producer for Season 3.

Two of NBC’s three Law & Order series will have new showrunners new season. Franchise veteran Warren Leight stepped down at the end of production on Law & Order: SVU’ s the current season, ending his second stint as showrunner on the long-running drama. No replacement has been named yet.

L&O: Organized Crime is #1 in its 10 pm Thursday time slot in key adult demos, including 18-49, and is the highest-rated second-year broadcast series in Live+7 among adults 18-49.

The spinoff brought SVU ‘s Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the fold in the NYPD organized crime unit. The series follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson also star.

Dick Wolf executive produces along with Goluboff, John Polson, Meloni, O’Brien, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Goluboff joined Law and Order: SVU as a co-executive producer beginning in Season 13, working closely with Warren Leight and Julie Martin. He also served as executive producer on country music drama series George and Tamm y, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, which is currently shooting for Spectrum and Paramount Network, and worked as a writer/producer on the first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes for Audience Network. Other TV credits include In Treatment, Smash and The Affair. On the film side, he wrote the screenplay for The Basketball Diaries, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Goluboff, who teaches at NYU, is repped by Rain Management Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

