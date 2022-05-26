ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Finale Tops Wednesday Ratings, Bests Slightly Down ‘Survivor’ Ender

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 4 days ago
NBC , fresh off its impressive This Is Us ‘ series finale, dominated primetime ratings again with the season ender of Chicago Fire .

Bidding farewell the current seasons of its OneChicago titles, NBC knocked CBS Survivor off its throne. Heating up Wednesday at 9 p.m., Chicago Fire came to a close as the highest-rated and most-watched title of the evening. Fire’ s Season 10 ender delivered a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.81 million viewers.Rising from the previous week, Chicago Fire matched its September premiere (0.8, 7.03M) in the demo and fell just slightly in viewers.

Kicking off the night for NBC, Chicago Med’ s season finale (0.6, 6.18M) was stable. However, Med was down one tenth in the demo from its season premiere (0.7, 6.54M). At 10 p.m., Chicago P.D .’s was up in the demo with its finale (0.7, 5.83M), but down in both counts from it September debut (0.8, 6.35M).

All Chicago titles went head-to-head with the three-hour Season 42 finale of CBS’ Survivor. Ticking down from the previous week, Survivor delivered a 0.7 demo rating and 4.84 million viewers. The long-running competition series was down one tenth in rating and about 3% in viewers from its premiere . Wednesday’s season ender fell behind the Season 41 finale (0.9, 5.14M) . Taking home the Season 42 crown was Maryanne Oketch.

Finale-less, ABC and Fox had quiet evenings. ABC touted The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart (0.3, 2.82M) and The American Rescue Dog Show (0.2, 2.10M). Fox featured the premiere of MasterChef: Back To Win (0.3, 1.69M) and So You Think You Can Dance ( 0.2, 1.24M), which dipped from its premiere in the previous week.

For The CW, The Flash (0.1, 0.57M) was slightly down in viewers and Kung Fu (0.1, 0.47M) was fairly stable in both measures.

Thursday primetime will feature the two-hour season finale of Grey’s Anatomy , the series finale of CBS’ Bull , and the season finale of Fox freshman Welcome to Flatch .

