ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Farm to Tray: How Students in a NC County are Growing Food for School Lunches

By Analisa Sorrells
The 74
The 74
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huIC4_0frIX9AU00

F ive years ago, Joseph Otranto, child nutrition director at Halifax County Schools , was working on a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis for his department. The analysis highlighted the economic and academic challenges facing the district, which has a poverty rate of almost 24% and a food insecurity rate of roughly 18%. But one of the strengths the analysis identified was a plentiful natural resource in the rural county — land.

“At one time, [Halifax] was a growing farming community, and over the past 50 or 60 years, 88% of family farmers have disappeared,” said Otranto. “So we saw an opportunity to give our students a little hope that possibly they could become entrepreneurs and farmers in the future, and in the process, teach them where our food comes from.”

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

With that, the idea for Greenleaf Farm was born.

Halifax County Schools

An idea is planted

Otranto has been in school food for 26 years. One of his first positions was in Asheboro City Schools, where he integrated nutrition instruction into the health curriculum in middle schools, drawing on his previous experience as a hospital nutrition director. Then, seven years ago, Otranto began working in Halifax County. Around the same time, Dr. Eric Cunningham became the new superintendent for the district.

“I told him, ‘Hey, we’ve got a lot of land here. I know we have a horticulture program. What do you think about building a farm?’” said Otranto.

According to Otranto, Cunningham was immediately drawn to the idea. Cunningham let the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department know that this was an idea he wanted to see brought to fruition. From there, Otranto began collaborating with the CTE department, including a horticulture instructor who had some experience farming on school grounds.

They set to work building the farm from scratch in Scotland Neck. Using repurposed land at Brawley Middle School, which had been closed for a few years, they created an initial one-acre farm out of the old baseball field. However, Halifax’s Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy was more than 10 miles from the farm at Brawley, making the transportation of CTE students who learn at the farm complicated.

Ultimately, the district decided to set up the present-day, nine-acre Greenleaf Farm at Enfield Middle S.T.E.A.M. Academy , located closer to the high school. This location also had flatter and more sandy soil, allowing the farm to plant vegetables and fruits that grow better in that type of soil, including cantaloupes and watermelons.

The farm effort was assisted by a number of local partners, including Working Landscapes , a Warrenton-based nonprofit focused on rural economic development. A Working Landscapes team member helped facilitate GAP (Good Agriculture Practices) certification trainings for the students and the horticulture teacher, helping Greenleaf Farm become the first school district farm in North Carolina to receive its GAP certification.

GAP certification was a crucial step in the farm’s development, because any farm that wants to sell products to schools in the state must maintain an annual GAP certification. The certification process can be time-intensive and expensive — farmers may need to purchase new equipment, and the average cost of a GAP audit in North Carolina is roughly $1,000.

“Everything is tracked from when the seed goes in the ground to when it’s shipped out to you,” said Otranto.

From the farm to the lunch tray

The food on the farm is planted, grown, and harvested by the district’s students from Enfield Middle and Southeast Collegiate Preparatory High School, including those enrolled in horticulture and agricultural science classrooms. The harvest is then processed and delivered to the district’s school nutrition department, where fresh fruits and vegetables from the farm are incorporated into school meals.

Since farming is contingent on the weather, there are no guarantees about what will be harvested. Otranto constantly tracks weather patterns throughout the growing season. After the watermelons, cantaloupes, squash, zucchini, and okra are finished growing in August and September, the farm is reploughed and anything that hasn’t been harvested is turned back into the soil. The farm also rotates plots, leaving them fallow every three to five years depending on what’s been growing.

The fall and winter growing season includes produce like collards, broccoli, mustard greens, kale, cabbage, and romaine — products that Otranto then uses in school meals from mid-November through January. Staggering the timing of plotting different fields allows different quantities of food to come off the farm at different times.

“We learned early on that we can’t utilize everything all at once,” said Otranto. “Because we don’t serve broccoli every day, we don’t serve collards every day. But when it’s available, I will make adjustments in my menu.”

Like all federally-funded school nutrition programs , the meals that Otranto creates using produce from the farm have to meet strict meal pattern and nutrition requirements. These requirements include things like the number and types of vegetables that have to be served each week, including a mix of red/orange vegetables, leafy greens, and legumes.

Since the harvest from the farm can be unpredictable, Otranto said this can make menu planning tricky. He works closely with both the district’s horticulture teacher and dietician to align what is being planted and harvested when. Additional produce from the farm that can’t be used by the school district is donated to local food banks.

“I’m not going to shy away from any produce that is available to harvest. We’re going to utilize everything that we can,” he said.

Feeding bellies and minds

One day after a harvest, Otranto and his team prepared greens from the farm for lunch at one of the district’s elementary schools. A second-grade class came through the lunch line, and after they sat down in the cafeteria, Otranto overheard a conversation.

“The little girl looked up and she said, ‘My sister planted these greens, and they’re delicious!’ And the whole table put their forks down and started eating the greens. That was just a wonderful moment,” he said.

When Otranto began working with Halifax County Schools, he said the school nutrition menu included mostly convenience items like canned fruits and vegetables. So, he set to work reimagining what school food could be. Otranto built out his team, gave them access to culinary training, and brought in chefs and other speakers to help them think about ways to reform the lunch menu.

“We were looking at minimally processed foods and fresh foods and how that benefits ourselves, our staff, our students — by not filling them up with all kinds of additives and preservatives,” said Otranto.

Now, the school lunch menu is made using speed-scratch cooking and fresh fruits and vegetables from the farm. The school nutrition department also runs a series called “What’s Growing On” at elementary schools where they teach about a specific fruit or vegetable each month and then serve that produce in the cafeteria.

In addition to the benefits that students receive from eating a variety of fruits and vegetables grown on the farm, Otranto said he sees the benefits for the students who gain hands-on learning experience at the farm.

“They love applying the things they’ve learned in class,” he said. “It brings to fruition what they’re actually learning in books, helping them understand the GAP process, helping them understand what’s required if you want to be an entrepreneur.”

And while Otranto acknowledges that not many students from the CTE program will ultimately choose farming as a career, he said there have been a few graduates who went on to North Carolina State and NC A&T, the state’s two farm grant universities. For Otranto, the program is not just about teaching students how to farm or integrating their CTE coursework but also giving students a sense of hope.

“You can use your own vision, your own dream, to do something maybe that you didn’t think you could do,” he said.

For more on the benefits of Greenleaf Farm, watch this video with Superintendent Eric Cunningham, farm manager Reginald Cotten, Gabe Cumming from Working Landscapes, and students who work and learn on the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvPP5_0frIX9AU00
Reginald Cotten, farm manager and teacher, discusses the harvest with Halifax County Schools students at Greenleaf Farm. Courtesy of Halifax County Schools

Finding opportunity in the face of challenges

To get Greenleaf Farm off the ground, the district received initial funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and has received other grants since then. But the main source of funding for the farm comes from the CTE department, which purchases the seeds. Then, the school district’s child nutrition department purchases the produce from the farm using micro-purchasing techniques and USDA waivers.

One of Otranto’s biggest concerns about scaling school farming is the complex regulations that surround school food funding and procurement of food for school meals. School nutrition departments operate financially independently from their school districts, with most of their funding coming from federal USDA reimbursements.

“We’re responsible for our own funding, and that makes a lot of folks reticent about getting into something like this,” said Otranto. “But I don’t see the problem — I see the opportunity.”

Another potential challenge for using locally grown food in school meals is that nutrition departments may lack the facilities and staff capacity to wash, process, and prepare raw fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers. To assist with this, Halifax County Schools partners with Working Landscapes, the same organization that assisted with the farm’s GAP certification. Working Landscapes runs a food hub, which is a facility that washes, chops, and bags a variety of produce from local farms to resell for consumption.

“School kitchens are not built to handle fresh produce … we can’t afford the staff to do that. So, if you can cut it, prepare it, and bag it for us, then we can better utilize it,” said Otranto.

Otranto sees the expansion of partnerships between food hubs and school districts as an important pathway forward to increase farm-to-school efforts. In Virginia , the state department of education is partnering with regional food hubs to deliver roughly $2.2 million in locally produced food to school nutrition departments across the stats through a pilot program funded by the USDA’s Supply Chain Assistance Funds .

In the face of challenges, Otranto says partnerships and collaboration are essential to building successful farm-to-school initiatives.

“There’s so much to this work, and you can’t do it by yourself,” he said. “It takes a village … you have to have the enthusiasm and you have to have the vision to make it happen.”

This article first appeared on EducationNC and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Keep Giving Students the Nutritious Food They Need

When I was a school superintendent in New York City, I would often run into my students outside of class. One particular eighth grader had a daily ritual of buying food from the local corner store following a long day of lessons and after-school sports. Looking at his crumbled bag of hot-flavored chips, fruit snacks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

4-Day School Week? Rural Districts Adjusting to Teacher Burnout, Low Attendance

A recent review of school guidance and communications from the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention argues that the federal agency failed often in its goal of providing timely, actionable information to states and districts around COVID-19 safety protocols. As Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum reports, research on the effectiveness of masking, appropriate distancing, and school building […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Halifax County, NC
State
Virginia State
Halifax County, NC
Education
The 74

CRT Law Undermines Texas Charter School for Black and Latino Students

At BES, we tell our school founders to expect that their path to authorizing a public charter school will be challenging and rigorous, but it shouldn’t be impossible because of politics. Yet for one San Antonio, Texas, school leader, that is exactly the case.  An erroneous outcry around critical race theory created more red tape […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cunningham
The 74

Analysis: How Medicaid Can Help Schools Support Students’ Mental Health

A version of this essay appeared on the FutureEd website. Among the COVID-19 pandemic’s most pernicious aftershocks is its impact on student mental health. Isolated at home, disconnected from friends and suffering trauma from family members’ job losses or pandemic-related deaths, students are experiencing high levels of anxiety and depression. About 44% of adolescents experienced […]
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Hidden Figures Behind Student Funding in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Today, the biggest question in school finance is: Do America’s schools meet the oft-stated goal of infusing additional dollars to support students in low-income areas? In other words, are schools funded progressively, to give a leg up to disadvantaged students, or regressively, to spend money in schools where the children have the advantages of wealth? […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The 74

The Big Yellow School Bus Isn’t Doing the Job Anymore

Across the country, school bus driver shortages are limiting transportation services in public school districts and straining families. Adding to these challenges is the fact that as charter schools and public school open enrollment options continue to grow, so will the distance students travel to get to the school of their choice. Without viable transportation […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#School Food#Food Security#Halifax County Schools#Swot#Greenleaf Farm#American#Indian#Hispanic
The 74

Districts Recommend Masks — But Don’t Require Them — as COVID Counts Rise

Coronavirus cases are rising nationwide but, so far, upticks have spurred only a few school districts to reinstate mask mandates. Nationwide, reported infections are up 57% since two weeks ago and 4 percent of counties, including large clusters in the Northeast, are categorized as high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Etzwiler & Gandal: Helping Students Build Social Capital — and a Path to the Future

When it comes to educational and career success, it’s difficult to overstate the importance of relationships.  No one succeeds alone, and doors to opportunity are not opened solely by academic achievement. Social capital — the benefits and opportunities that stem from personal networks and connections — matters tremendously for success in higher education and careers. […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The 74

Georgia Teachers Creating New Lesson Plans to Comply With Culture War Laws

Georgia students will soon be trading their pencils and books for sunglasses and swimsuits after a busy school year. For teachers, the summer break is often a time for lesson planning and professional training. Tiffany Fannin, a social studies teacher who works with special education students, will be undergoing some extra training this summer to […]
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

Charter Schools Leverage State Borrowing Law to Save Millions on Building Costs

Correction appended Five Idaho charter schools are saving millions of dollars in facilities costs and pouring those funds into programs for students thanks to a 2019 state law that allows public charter schools to use the state’s creditworthiness to borrow money at discounted interest rates. Charter schools in Idaho and across the country typically find […]
IDAHO STATE
The 74

Making Free School Meals the New Normal: One State's Plan For Funding

With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, lawmakers in Colorado announced a new proposal to permanently fund free school meals. House Bill 22-1414 would refer a ballot measure to Colorado voters, asking them to approve a cap on itemized and standard tax deductions for individuals earning a federal adjusted gross income of […]
COLORADO STATE
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy