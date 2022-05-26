ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State vs. Clemson picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Stillwater Super Regional?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uqhY_0frIX2zP00

No. 10 seed Clemson and No. 7 seed Oklahoma State face off in the Stillwater Super Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament starting Thursday.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Women's College World Series?

Check out these picks and predictions for the best-of-three series in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman : Oklahoma State will win Super Regional in two games

Ryan Aber writes: "After a rough end to the regular season, the Cowgirls have their swagger back. Morgan Day and Kelly Maxwell have turned it up a notch in the circle in the postseason."

Tuscaloosa News : Oklahoma State will advance past Clemson in three games

Brett Greenberg writes: "The Cowgirls are headed to their third straight super regional after not dropping a game last weekend. Remember, Oklahoma State beat the Sooners in the Big 12 Tournament championship."

Knoxville News Sentinel : Oklahoma State will beat Clemson in three games

Cora Hall writes: "The Cowgirls have what it takes to get to OKC, though Clemson will be a tough opponent. Oklahoma State beat the No. 1 team in the country for a reason."

Heartland College Sports : Go with Oklahoma State in Super Regional vs. Clemson

Bryan Clinton writes: "What a series this will be, as the Cowgirls and Tigers both enter the Super Regionals with strong pitching staffs intact. Oklahoma State will go as far as the duo of Kelly Maxwell and Morgan Day will take them, as will Clemson on the arms of Millie Thompson and Valerie Cagle. Both of these offenses have had struggles at points in 2022, but the team that can remain hot at the plate will be the team that prevails in this series. Right now, it is hard for me to pick against the Cowgirls, as they have looked like a team with a mission since upsetting their in-state rivals in the Big 12 Tournament. Clemson is clearly good enough to take this series, no doubt, but I’m riding with Oklahoma State and one of the top pitchers in the country in Kelly Maxwell."

Gainesville Sun : Oklahoma State will win Super Regional vs. Clemson in two games

Ainslie Lee writes: "Clemson’s postseason run has been fun to watch, but the road ends in Stillwater as the Cowgirls are just too hard to beat: especially at home."

Southwest Times Record : Clemson wins vs. Oklahoma State in two games

Christina Long writes: "Clemson didn’t give up a run in its regional. Although the Tigers will allow Oklahoma State to score, Clemson will pitch its way to Oklahoma City."

The Oklahoman : Take Oklahoma State in three games vs. Clemson

Scott Wright writes: "The Cowgirls pitching staff misses Miranda Elish, who isn’t likely to pitch again this season with a biceps injury, but ace Kelly Maxwell was nearly untouchable in regional play and the bats are gaining momentum."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

