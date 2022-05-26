ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Pickup and motorcycle collide in north Wichita

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFMU0_0frIV4Fv00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of 17th and Mosley. One person was taken to the hospital to hospital with critical injuries.

KSN News will follow this story and provide any updates on KSN.com

wichitabyeb.com

The 2022 Asian Night Market was a resounding success for Wichita

Wichita showed up big time for the first ever 2022 Asian Night Market at Naftgzer Park. It was an event put on by the Wichita Asian Association, Asian Student Conference, BE SEEN, National Association of Asian American Professionals and the Newman University Asian Student Association. The event featured over 40...
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Officials ID man killed in standoff with Wichita SWAT team

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed this week following an exchanging gunfire with a Wichita SWAT team during a more than 10-hour standoff. Police say 39-year-old Gregorio Merced Banuelos, of Wichita, died following the shootout. Police have said officers were called to a home in west Wichita early Wednesday after reports of a shooting. They found a woman and a child in the front yard, and officers saw a man run into the home holding a gun as other people inside the house left the residence. After nearly 10 hours, SWAT members went into the home, and police say Banuelos and SWAT members exchanged gunfire in the home’s basement. Police say Banuelos was then shot by two SWAT members as he aggressively advanced on other officers.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

No injuries or transports following pickup and passenger car accident east of Emporia Saturday

Five individuals escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle accident east of Emporia Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Hartford Neosho Rapids Fire Crews were called out to I-35 mile marker 141 northbound, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia, just before 4:15 pm. According to Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley, the accident involved a pickup truck and passenger car with five people total involved, however, the number of passengers in each vehicle is unknown at this time.
