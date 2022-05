A man was charged after he allegedly punched his wife in the head while she was holding a toddler in Lakemoor, court documents show. Dmitry Bogatiryov, 48, of the 1900 block of Julia Way in Lakemoor, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, domestic battery causing bodily harm, child endangerment and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

LAKEMOOR, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO