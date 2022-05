Callen John Cortez, a resident of Kraemer, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 71. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO