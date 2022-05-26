ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Karen Katz Named Interim CEO at Intermix

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8aQJ_0frIUCL700

Click here to read the full article.

Karen Katz, a board member of Intermix since April, has been named interim chief executive officer of the omnichannel fashion retailer. The move is effective June 7.

The former president and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group will take over duties held by Jyothi Rao, CEO, who has decided to step down.

More from WWD

Katz brings her experience in multibrand retail, e-commerce and large-scale transformation to Intermix , the 30-unit retailer that has a growing e-commerce business.

“We are thrilled to have Karen step into the role as interim CEO,” said Keoni Schwartz, cofounder and managing director of Altamont Capital Partners, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based private equity firm that owns Intermix.

“I want to thank Jyothi for her leadership at Intermix. Her strategic vision to fully integrate the stores with the e-commerce business positioned the brand to be a leading omnichannel fashion business for women,” Schwartz said.

“It’s been a n honor to lead the talented team at Intermix for the past eight years,” Rao said. “I am proud of the brand we have built, one that curates the most exciting mix of established and emerging designers while using our platform to advocate for issues around female empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability I am confident that with Karen and Altamont Capital Partners paving the way, they will position the brand for continued success.”

Rao was unavailable for further comment about her plans.

In a telephone interview, Katz said her new role is definitely an interim position. “It will transition once Altamont Capital Partners along with myself do a search for a permanent replacement,” she said. Once Intermix hires a permanent CEO, Katz will transition into an executive chair role so she can work closely with the new CEO. Asked if they’re working with a headhunter, Katz said they haven’t gotten that far yet. “I’m sure that will come and we’ll figure that out in the weeks to come,” she said.

According to Katz, Rao made the decision to leave due to personal reasons.

“It was very much her decision, and ACP and myself fully respect and support her in that decision. I’m actually disappointed because she and I were just starting to develop a relationship as a board member and CEO. I’m sorry that we’re not going to working together, but I completely respect that she made that decision based on personal reasons,” Katz said.

Rao’s last day and Katz’s first day will be June 7.

“Over the past eight years, Joythi has crafted a meaningful vision for the brand and built a great team to lead Intermix through its next chapter,” Katz said. “Anyone who has had the pleasure of working closely with Jyothi has benefited from her experience, knowledge of the industry and passion for the customers. I am looking forward to partnering with Altamont Capital Partners and this committed Intermix team to continue the momentum and help Intermix deliver the best product and omnichannel experience to its current and future customers. In working with many private equity firms throughout my career, the team at ACP is completely aligned on our focus in delivering a great customer experience and growing shareholder value.”

Rao joined Intermix in 2014, taking over leadership from the company’s cofounders, Khajak Keledjian and his brother Haro. She had previously been with Gilt Groupe as executive vice president and general manager, and helped grow Gilt into a luxury e-commerce business that was once worth hundreds of millions of dollars before losing momentum. Before that, Rao spent two years at Calvin Klein and 12 years at The Gap, having graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Rao was raised in India, West Africa and England and immigrated to the U.S. as a young adult.

A fellow graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, who also has her MBA from the University of Houston, Katz said she already spends a fair amount of time in New York because she has an apartment there. “In these COVID-19 times, people are working from the office very differently than they did pre-COVID-19. I will be spending time in the Intermix offices, but clearly Zoom and everything else is now part of our lives, which actually works well so I can split my time between Dallas and New York.”

Katz declined to discuss Intermix’s current business, saying she’d talk about it once she’s been in the role for awhile.

She said two of the reasons she joined the board were that she’s been a “distant admirer” of the brand for a long time and that she thinks there’s a lot of opportunity for the business. “APC bought Intermix from the Gap almost exactly a year ago. This year, they’ve been trying to carve out the company to become an independent company. Jyothi and the team have put together some growth strategies, and I’m looking forward to digging in and working closely with the leadership team and ACP on that,” Katz said.

In terms of what she’s looking for in terms of a leader, Katz said these days the CEOs of these type of companies have to be multidimensional, “and I’m sure we’ll look for somebody with many kinds of attributes to lead the company.”

Katz said she came to the company through others she knew. “They were intrigued with my background. Obviously I know a lot about private equity and the Altamont people are very supportive of what needs to happen, and I thought it would be a great combination. Obviously I met Jyothi and we really hit it off almost immediately.”

As for whether Altamont holds onto brands for the long term or looks to flip them, Katz said she couldn’t answer that. “They partner very closely with the companies they buy, and they’re very respectful through everything I’ve learned about them. I think that’s always a good sign for a private equity firm,” Katz said.

In May 2021, Altamont Capital Partners acquired the entire Intermix business, including all store leases, e-commerce and assets from Gap Inc. for an undisclosed sum. Intermix had accounted for less that 1 percent of Gap Inc.’s sales. Gap bought Intermix in January 2013 for $130 million in an effort to put a contemporary and hipper fashion halo over the company and expand Intermix. On both accounts, that didn’t happen, and some criticized the acquisition as a distraction for the Gap.

Despite Rao’s departure, Katz feels Intermix’s current leadership will stay in place. “I’ve spent a little bit of time with the leadership team. They all seem terrific and I’m very excited about working with them,” Katz said. She said she will remain a board member during the CEO search process.

Katz said she also couldn’t comment yet on whether there are plans to add more stores to its 30-unit fleet and quipped that she can barely say where the stores are.

Katz, who led Neiman Marcus Group through its digital transformation, spent eight years as CEO and 33 years with the company in a variety of positions. She retired in 2018. Katz serves on three public company boards: Humana Healthcare, Under Armour and The RealReal. She also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and acts as an adviser to a number of start-ups in the technology, service and product spaces. In addition, she is chair of the board of the Perot Museum of Nature and  Science in Dallas.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s  Board

Karen Katz, in Buoyant Spirits, Says Farewell to the Industry

Intermix Launches  Be Bold  Campaign Featuring New and Noteworthy Brands

More Streamlining: Gap Inc. Sells Intermix

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Reshaping the Workplace: Neiman Marcus Group Decentralizes

Click here to read the full article. The Neiman Marcus Group is decentralizing its headquarters, enabling workers to utilize “corporate hubs” in the process of being established. Officials told WWD that the majority of the NMG corporate workers will remain in Dallas, though hubs are being established in New York City, as well as in Bangalore, India, where the retailer has its shared services functions.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel In Dallas, NMG is expected to receive $5 million in incentives to open a corporate hub...
DALLAS, TX
WWD

Eye

Custom Mosaics Enjoy a Renaissance During Pandemic-spurred Home Design Boom. Homeowners looking for a one-of-a-kind home art installation are rediscovering the art of inlay in bold…. By. Haute, and Humble. At Core in Notting Hill, Michelin triple-star chef Clare Smyth drives foodies into a frenzy with her high-end…. By. Get...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

La Dolce Vita Is Back: How Rome’s Via Veneto Is Regaining Its Allure

Click here to read the full article. Walking along Via Veneto in Rome, one is mesmerized by the grandeur of the avenue, with its wide sidewalks, gigantic buildings that were once luxury hotels, the tall trees that line the road. It’s been known as Rome’s Champs-Élysées or the equivalent of Italy’s Fifth Avenue. The street was catapulted to fame by Federico Fellini’s iconic film “La Dolce Vita,” which immortalized a life of all-Italian indulgence, made up of endless aperitifs at Harry’s Bar and secret parties in the most luxurious hotels. But after its peak period, Via Veneto unfortunately became one of...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

UK retailer B&M names finance chief Russo as CEO to succeed Arora

May 31 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) on Tuesday named finance chief Alex Russo as the successor to Chief Executive Officer Simon Arora, who is retiring next year. The FTSE 100-listed firm, which sells everything from food to homewares, gardening and do-it-yourself products, reported adjusted core profit of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Karen Katz
WWD

Business

Delaware Court Rules Julia Haart Does Not Own 50 Percent of Elite World Group. Haart's estranged husband Silvio Scaglia is challenging through his attorney Lanny Davis the Netflix filming…. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree...
DELAWARE STATE
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Click here to read the full article. CANNES — The biggest party of them all, the annual amfAR gala, returned to the Hotel du Cap in sumptuous style Thursday night. Robert De Niro stole the show as the honorary guest, auctioning a painting done by his father, Robert De Niro Sr., titled “View From My Window,” that the senior De Niro pained in rural France in 1963. “I’m happy to be giving away one of my father’s paintings, and I don’t give them away lightly,” he said of the artwork, which eventually went for 500,000 euros.More from WWDInside the Annual amfAR...
MOVIES
WWD

Gucci Extends Company Benefits to Three Leather Goods Suppliers

Click here to read the full article. GUCCI’S BENEFITS: Italian unions are applauding Gucci‘s extension of a number of company benefits to three of its leather goods suppliers — GARPE, GPA and GT — based in the Tuscan region, in the cities of Florence, Siena and Grosseto, respectively. Gucci controls the three firms, which it terms “industrial platforms.” In the 2022 to 2025 period, around 1,500 employees will see the introduction of a 14th monthly salary; a performance bonus hinging on training skills and know-how “as a distinctive competitive factor,” Gucci said in a joint statement with unions Filctem CGIL; an...
BUSINESS
WWD

Brewing Up a Couture-like Coffee Brand in Paris

Click here to read the full article. People prize Parisian cafés for their history, charm and ambience — not necessarily their caffeinated beverages, which are typically unremarkable and frequently bitter and burnt-tasting. Which might explain why hipsters endure lines at places like Noir, % Arabica and Ten Belles, among the indie coffee roasters that have sprung up in the French capital in recent years, staffed with groovy-looking young baristas pouring smoother brews.More from WWDVuarnet RTW Fall 2022Chaumet Place Vendôme store reopeningInside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris Now Momus, an upstart French coffee brand, seems poised to further disrupt the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Neiman Marcus Group#Altamont Capital Partners
WWD

Custom Mosaics Enjoy a Renaissance During Pandemic-spurred Home Design Boom

Click here to read the full article. In the post-pandemic world, where millions of erstwhile office workers are now telecommuting, beige is the enemy of joy. The work-from-home reality has reoriented people around their homes (necessitating home offices, home gyms) and spurred homeowners to reassess design choices — often made by a faceless developer or previous owner. A shower wall or kitchen backsplash takes on more import when you’re looking at it all day, every day. And the mosaic — an ancient art form popularized during the Roman Empire — is experiencing something of a renaissance amid the pandemic-spurred home design...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Wedding Stylists Helping Couples Create a Cohesive Fashion Story

Click here to read the full article. After two years of pandemic uncertainty, brides are ready to get dressed — and their teams are on standby. “June is the busiest month I can remember,” says Julie Sabatino, owner of The Stylish Bride. “I’ve had my business for 20 years. I don’t remember anything like it.”More from WWDObituary: Jessica McClintockJenny Packham 2020 Bridal CollectionReign Sapphires' New Bridal Collection Sabatino is in the middle of staffing up for a big summer wedding season. After two years of large events being postponed due to the pandemic, 2022 promises to be one of the wedding industry’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWD

Burberry Marks Jubilee With Displays of Britain’s Green Treasures

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry is marking the Platinum Jubilee with a host of projects that highlight the nation’s green spaces. The company, an official sponsor of the Jubilee celebrations, which are taking place here from June 2 to 5, has teamed with Historic Royal Palaces to support Superbloom, an immersive floral display that encircles the Tower of London.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The brand is contributing two original, immersive outdoor installations, including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L.A.’s Most Anticipated Hotel (and Members-Only Club) Opening, Dining Experience, Art Show

Click here to read the full article. A look at Los Angeles’ most buzzed-about openings, now through July: David Bowd’s newest hotel and first members-only club; a restaurant by industry heavy-hitters Marcus Jernmark (of Sweden’s Frantzén), chef Robert Sandberg and wine director Max Coane, and American artist Barbara Kruger’s latest exhibit, showcasing work spanning four decades. Stay: The AsterMore from WWDA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San DiegoGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Le Dive, a Tabac-Inspired Bar and Cafe Labeled the “anti-Soho House” by its founder and chief executive officer David Bowd, co-owner of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
WWD

Prada Takes Over Cannes Hot Spot for Ephemeral Club

Click here to read the full article. PRA-DANCE: The 75th Cannes Film Festival was a three-pronged affair for Prada. Fashion from the Italian fashion house appeared on screen in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic movie “Elvis,” on the red carpet on the likes of Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, Joachim Trier and Helle Bendixen, as well as at the third installment of the ephemeral club “The Sound of Prada.”More from WWDInside at Dior's Cannes FeteCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonPhotos From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet The brand took over Cannes’ Le Speakeasy on Rue Latour-Maubourg, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Outnet to Launch in the U.S. With 30-plus Brands

Click here to read the full article. After a successful launch in the U.K., EMEA and Asia Pacific last fall, The Outnet is now setting its sights on the U.S. The luxury discount shopping site owned by Yoox Net-a-porter Group launched in 2009 offering more than 350 women’s designer brands from previous seasons at up to 70 percent off. Last September, the e-tailer said it would add menswear to its offering through local language sites in those countries.More from WWDGiambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022Men's Fashion is Booming - So What is Selling?Tag Heuer Hosts Party in Monaco Emma Mortimer, managing director, said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Michael Kors Teams Up With Chef Daniel Boulud to Recreate Mediterranean Burger in ‘What’s on My Table’

Michael Kors has partnered with New York chef Daniel Boulud to put a Mediterranean spin on an American classic, the burger, just ahead of Memorial Day. The duo teamed up in the kitchen of Boulud Sud on the Upper West Side in New York for the latest episode of “What’s on My Table” to make a merguez-spiced lamb burger with halloumi cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
RECIPES
WWD

What’s New in the Hamptons This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and marks the start of summer unofficially — though it’s very much the official kickoff of Hamptons happenings. Below, a few highlights of what not to miss this season out east. Where to Eat and StayMore from WWDGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim PetrasCentral Park Conservancy's Play For The ParkGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh New on the hospitality scene is Marram Montauk recently reopened (and now with a liquor license). Guests have access to bikes, the hotel’s seaside pool, luxury, wellness-focused suites and the beach, and are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Guide to Eating Your Way Through Selfridges and Harrods

Click here to read the full article. The friendly rivalry between two of London’s most prominent department stores, Selfridges and Harrods, has led to the two constantly coming up with new ideas and one-of-a-kind experiences to woo customers. Harrods’ super brand floors give you the one-stop solution to all the latest fashion, while Selfridges loves to strategically put what’s up-and-coming alongside established labels for customers to embark on a journey of discovery.More from WWDInside Le Dive, a Tabac-Inspired Bar and CafeInside Pebble Bar at Rockefeller CenterInside Victoria Blamey's Restaurant Mena It’s almost impossible to decide which is better than the other –...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Click here to read the full article. Gucci is raising the curtain on Gucci Town, a virtual piazza in the landscape of Roblox. Gucci Town is a permanent destination that interacts with the codes of the house and expresses creative director Alessando Michele’s vision. This follows on the heels of several other immersive experiences from the brand, including Gucci Garden in May 2021.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022 “We’ve been experimenting with Roblox for years now and in May,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

DL1961 Conjures a Denim Paradise in London With ‘Indigo’ Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Feeling blue? Then look no further than the Frieze gallery at No. 9 Cork Street where an exhibition called “Indigo” showcases a rainbow of recycled and upcycled blue denim. The show, a collaboration between the sustainable denim brand DL1961 and Frieze, immerses viewers in a world of revitalized denim.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection There are sculptures made from the stuff; sweeping patchwork curtains; block seating covered in fuzzy recycled fibers, and jungle-like, fabric vines hanging from the ceiling to create a denim maze. In...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy