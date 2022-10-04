This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington

Photo: Getty Images

Cinnamon buns aren't just breakfast delights . They can be enjoyed as a snack or a dessert at some places . These gooey, cinnamon-filled rolls are usually topped with a glaze or cream cheese frosting, but they can be topped with bacon bits, pecans, berries, and all kinds of yummy fixings.

Luckily, you can find cinnamon rolls at restaurants, bakeries, diners, and all kinds of eateries in the United States. If you're ever wondering where you can find the most delicious bun, Eat This, Not That! found the best cinnamon rolls in every state.

If you want the tastiest one in Washington state, you should head over to Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co. ! Here's why writers chose this creative company:

"Get handcrafted cinnamon rolls and espresso through a cute little drive-thru. Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co. sells a classic original roll, as well as specialty rolls like one topped with apples and pecans, or you can build your own with toppings. 'This place is solid if you have a sugar craving,' one Yelp review says."

If you want to try this bakery's cinnamon buns, drop by 13410 NE 175th St. in Woodinville.

