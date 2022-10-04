ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cinnamon buns aren't just breakfast delights . They can be enjoyed as a snack or a dessert at some places . These gooey, cinnamon-filled rolls are usually topped with a glaze or cream cheese frosting, but they can be topped with bacon bits, pecans, berries, and all kinds of yummy fixings.

Luckily, you can find cinnamon rolls at restaurants, bakeries, diners, and all kinds of eateries in the United States. If you're ever wondering where you can find the most delicious bun, Eat This, Not That! found the best cinnamon rolls in every state.

If you want the tastiest one in Washington state, you should head over to Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co. ! Here's why writers chose this creative company:

"Get handcrafted cinnamon rolls and espresso through a cute little drive-thru. Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co. sells a classic original roll, as well as specialty rolls like one topped with apples and pecans, or you can build your own with toppings. 'This place is solid if you have a sugar craving,' one Yelp review says."

If you want to try this bakery's cinnamon buns, drop by 13410 NE 175th St. in Woodinville.

Click HERE to check out more delectable cinnamon buns being served across the country.

Comments / 23

Old Dude’s Opinion ⭐️
05-27

No buns in the world are as good as Maltby Cafe…small town small business, rolls as big as your head…tastes like grandma’s. Trust me! Worth a drive on a weekend morning.

Reply(3)
6
Mary A Vickers
05-27

I agree with the Maltby Café.... Had lunch there not too long ago and I had the best Club Sandwich ever. And don't get me started on the cinnamon rolls. Delish! With the added attraction of the gentleman next door who collects signs. Even though you cant go on the property, there are plenty of signs you can see. He has the sign from the bowling alley I grew up in among others.

Reply(3)
6
hammer of justice 1776
05-27

no matter how good they are not worth having to go to Seattle, besides the best cinnamon rolls are the ones you make in your own kitchen.

Reply(1)
5
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
KING-5

Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING-5

Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
Seattle, WA
