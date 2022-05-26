ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Trash picked up behind Century Center in West Springfield created “domino effect”

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A woman took nearly six hours to clean a section behind Century Center plaza in West Springfield.

For years, Jennifer told herself “someday I’m going to clean all that trash” behind the shopping area on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. On Earth Day, April 22nd, she decided to do it. Jennifer told 22News she started picking up trash from behind Dunkin’ near the rotary to just past Savers, stopping at the “big stump.”

Employees at Savers said that they have never seen anyone in years clean that area and thanked her many times. Jennifer said she picked up shoes, a bowling ball, and hundreds of alcohol bottles among other things.

Jennifer went back the following week and found someone else had finished picking up the trash. She does not know who picked up the rest of the trash but would love to know who did and thank them.

    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline
    Photo courtesy of Jennifer Graveline

“What an AMAZING “Domino effect”! I have no idea who finished cleaning up that area but I would love to know who did and thank them!!”

Jennifer Graveline

If you know who helped clean up the trash email us at reportit@wwlp.com .

