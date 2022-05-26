ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve McManaman: ‘I adore both but my affiliation with Liverpool is greater’

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2QQk_0frIRZQn00

The man from Marca wastes no time in cutting to the chase. “Which one do you want to win?” he inquires and, albeit briefly, Steve McManaman looks to concoct a delicate, diplomatic, fudge.

“The best team,” replies the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England winger. “It’s very difficult for me, I’ve a huge amount of friends in both camps, I adore both teams and I want to see everybody happy …”

Related: ‘Short and thin’ – Luis Díaz’s long road from Barrancas to Liverpool

Fortunately, it does not take McManaman long to remember he has always found perching on fences uncomfortable. “But,” he continues, smiling at a longstanding pal from one of Spain’s daily sports papers. “I think if you had to push me hard one way, my affiliation with Liverpool at this moment is a little greater. I still work in the academy and I’ve got a huge affiliation with a lot of the players, so I’ll go that way. And Real Madrid have won it 13 times and Liverpool six so I think Liverpool deserve another win. Maybe it’s their turn after Real Madrid beat them in the 2018 Kyiv final .”

As McManaman limbers up for BT Sport punditry duties at Saturday’s Champions League denouement in Paris, the memories come flooding back.

He was in Madrid as recently as Tuesday, renewing old acquaintance at Real. “A lot of the people, like the physios, are the same as when I was there and they’re still my friends,” he says before revealing his latest return coincided with a special anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cl1Gw_0frIRZQn00
Steve McManaman in action for Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League final. Photograph: Ben Radford/Getty Images

On 24 May 2000 he scored a career-defining and superlative-defying 67th-minute volley in the Champions League final against Valencia in Paris. It put Real 2-0 up and, once Raúl added the third, glory beckoned.

“I hadn’t realised the date,” he says. “Scoring that goal was great but it was only important because it enabled us to enjoy the last 20 minutes; whereas two years later when we won the Champions League again [2-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow with McManaman replacing Luís Figo after an hour] we were hanging on for dear life and the last 20 minutes were terrifying.”

McManaman is 50, the same age as his mother, Irene, when she died from breast cancer in 1999. “The 2000 final was 10 months after my mum passed away and my father was in the crowd,” he recalls. “Meeting him afterwards was emotional.”

It marked the end of the winger’s first season in Spain after 272 games for Liverpool and life was changing fast. “At the time my wife [Victoria, a barrister] and I didn’t have children so we settled into the Madrid lifestyle really well,” he recalls. “We learned the language and enjoyed the different culture. I’d grown up in Liverpool and not travelled a lot so it changed me. I love Spain; the fact I constantly talk about Madrid and that we’ve had a house in Mallorca for 22 years shows my adoration for the place. It certainly made me grow as a person. I’m still in touch with all my old Real Madrid teammates. We have a WhatsApp group and I see a lot of them at veterans’ games.”

Now a father of three, McManaman travels frequently to Spain from his base in Cheshire where that academy work at Liverpool has seen him heavily involved with the development of, among others, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2m2p_0frIRZQn00
Steve McManaman celebrates a goal against Malaga with Roberto Carlos in February 2001. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

On trips to Madrid he often bumps into an Argentinian resident of Spain’s capital. “Fernando Redondo’s a lovely fellow,” he beams. “In my first Champions League final I was in a sort of central midfield two with Fernando, somewhere I’d never played before. Redondo was an incredible footballer, treated very unfairly at Madrid. He left that year Florentino Pérez came in [as president] and there was a lot of unrest.”

Pérez initially tried to sell McManaman, too, but the Englishman resisted assorted moves before re-establishing himself as a key component of Vicente del Bosque’s team. “Carlo Ancelotti’s style is very close to Del Bosque’s,” he says. “The way Carlo operates is perfect for Real Madrid. He’s very relaxed and lets the players get on with it. They don’t want an aggressive, abrasive coach who causes problems. He’s a superstar manager.

“I remember being nervous before the 2000 final but my teammates were used to the pressure and so relaxed. They were having massages, playing music and enjoying a beer at 1am. In England we’d have been in our rooms at 10.30pm the night before a big game so I thought it was the most extraordinary thing but, that’s Spanish life, they do that kind of thing.”

McManaman admits he did not expect Real to beat Chelsea in the quarter-final , let alone Manchester City in the semis. “On paper, they’re weaker than in 2018,” he says. “But this team always proves you wrong. Luka Modric’s almost 37 and shouldn’t be as good as he was four years ago but he’s probably on a par. He’s a wonderful, amazing, phenomenal footballer whose pass for Rodrygo’s goal against Chelsea at the Bernabéu was pass of the season.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“There’s something special about Real Madrid and the Champions League; you can never write them off. They and Liverpool are amazing – and Jürgen Klopp and Carlo are both fantastic managers and very nice people. I couldn’t wish for a better final.”

Watch BT Sport’s exclusive coverage of the Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid live from Stade de France from 6pm on Saturday . For more info, visit btsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Steve Mcmanaman
Person
Roberto Carlos
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Fernando Redondo
Person
Luís Figo
SPORTbible

Sadio Mane Has Decided To Leave Liverpool

It looks like Sadio Mane has played his last game for Liverpool. That's right. After six trophy-laden years with this season's Champions League finalists, the Senegal international will leave Liverpool this summer because he is "ready" for a new experience, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Mane, who joined the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Bt Sport
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Alan White obituary

Alan White, who has died aged 72 after a short illness, was one of rock’s most versatile and highly regarded drummers. He will be chiefly remembered for his career with the British progressive rockers Yes, whom he joined in 1972 after the departure of their original drummer, Bill Bruford. Had White’s health not been failing, the band’s forthcoming tour next month would have marked his 50 years with it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

First hurricane of 2022 season makes landfall in Mexico

The first hurricane of 2022 for the eastern Pacific has made landfall in southern Mexico. Agatha has been slowly moving north towards the Mexican Pacific coast, strengthening before making landfall late on Monday. The storm has produced damaging tropical-force winds and heavy rain. Winds are easing but heavy rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy