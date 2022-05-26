ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta dies at the age of 67

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl97u_0frIBir600

“Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta has died, according to Deadline.

He was 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, TMZ reported. NBC News reported that he was in the island nation filming “Dangerous Waters,” according to his publicist, Jennifer Allen.

Liotta got his start on shows such as “Another World” and guest shots on “St. Elsewhere” and “The New Mike Hammer,” but he is best known for his portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” and Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.”

He also starred in a variety of films such as “Cop Land,” “Corrina Corrina,” “Operation Dumbo Drop,” and “Blow.”

Liotta was executive producer for the new History Channel docuseries “Five Families,” which was going to focus on the New York mafia families: Genovese, Gambino, Bonanno, Colombo and Lucchese, according to The Wrap.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, Deadline reported.

Nittolo and Liotta got engaged in 2020, TMZ reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Photos: Ray Liotta through the years TORONTO - SEPTEMBER 12: Actor Ray Liotta poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Slow Burn" at the Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2005 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Related
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
