Ray Liotta dies at the age of 67

“Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta has died, according to Deadline.

He was 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, TMZ reported. NBC News reported that he was in the island nation filming “Dangerous Waters,” according to his publicist, Jennifer Allen.

Liotta got his start on shows such as “Another World” and guest shots on “St. Elsewhere” and “The New Mike Hammer,” but he is best known for his portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” and Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.”

He also starred in a variety of films such as “Cop Land,” “Corrina Corrina,” “Operation Dumbo Drop,” and “Blow.”

Liotta was executive producer for the new History Channel docuseries “Five Families,” which was going to focus on the New York mafia families: Genovese, Gambino, Bonanno, Colombo and Lucchese, according to The Wrap.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, Deadline reported.

Nittolo and Liotta got engaged in 2020, TMZ reported.

Photos: Ray Liotta through the years

